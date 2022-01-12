Accelerate Diagnostics Wins Suzhou Innovation Award to Support Continued China Commercialization Efforts

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) announced today that it was honored as a recipient of China's Suzhou Industrial Park's (SIP) 15th Science and Technology Leaders Innovation Award for the Company's Accelerate Pheno® System.

In order to enhance and promote continuous growth of its world-class high-tech Industrial Park, and to attract high-tech innovation and entrepreneurial leaders (teams) to the SIP, Suzhou, the Science and Technology Leaders Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award competition is conducted twice a year. Every competition attracts hundreds of applicants for this prestigious award. In a public announcement on December 29, 2021, released by the SIP Science and Technology Innovation Committee, the Accelerate Pheno System, an innovative infectious disease etiological agents rapid identification and antibiotics susceptibility testing automated platform, won the "Leading Entrepreneurial Talent – Incubation" category. The Accelerate Pheno System was recognized for its potential to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with bacteremia, as well as reducing the burden of antimicrobial resistance, by providing rapid identification and antimicrobial susceptibility test results days earlier than current diagnostic methods.

Accelerate Diagnostics plans to continue its strategy to localize and access the Chinese market with its market leading Accelerate Pheno System to provide a much needed rapid diagnostic tool to fight antimicrobial resistance in China. The award brings further recognition to the Accelerate Pheno System and will help to defray near-term costs to continue commercialization efforts in China.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

Forward-Looking Statements

