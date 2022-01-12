CAMPAIGN MAGAZINE HONORS MEDIA MATTERS WORLDWIDE AS MEDIA AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALIST

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Matters Worldwide, one of the fastest-growing independent media agencies in the U.S., was recognized by Campaign Magazine as Media Agency of the Year Award Finalist. The awards, evaluated by a panel of brand marketers, honor agencies that have inspiring leadership, creative excellence, and outstanding business performance.

Campaign Agency of the Year

As the only women-owned agency and challenger brand to be honored, Media Matters Worldwide (MMWW) is also one of only two independent agencies on the list.

Founded and led by industry pros Taji Zaminasli and Josy Amann, MMWW is a team of creative and curious media strategists galvanized by an affinity for cutting-edge technology and a shared commitment to driving sales and awareness and ultimately, growing brands.

"We are honored to be recognized by Campaign among other very established media agencies. We've had an incredible year and this celebration is the pinnacle," said Amann. "And most importantly, I am so very proud of our people, who dedicate themselves to creating success for our clients through media."

Earlier in 2021, MMWW accepted AdAge's Media Agency of the Year Silver honor for its Small Agency Awards. The awards recognize agencies with strong revenue growth, dynamic cultures, and creative innovation that drives clients' brand building, outcomes, and business growth.

"This success has been a result of our passion to create strong client relationships that lead to increased organic growth across all media disciplines.," said Zaminasli. "Our independent and agile way of working combined with our easy-going but dedicated culture attracts clients and partners alike to collaborate deeply on a long-term basis. This recognition is a testament to our team and our clients who inspire us to do great work every day."

The honors cap off a pivotal year of growth for the agency that included adding six new clients, such as Proactiv and Glassdoor. As a virtual company, the agency didn't lose precious time and bandwidth "pivoting" during the worst of the pandemic. The teams were ready to go and solely focused on how to adjust media strategy and come up with new analytical data and measurement approaches for clients. Because of this, its team of experts, and growing capabilities, the agency boasts a 456% growth over the past 2 years.

About Media Matters Worldwide

Media Matters Worldwide empowers B2C and B2B businesses to make smarter marketing decisions. We partner with clients to bring creative to life, with comprehensive analytics to prove the success and drive business growth. Our highly talented and experienced media and analytics strategists have a passion for cutting-edge media innovation and a focus on uncovering the "why" behind analytics. MMWW continuously invests in the latest media technologies to develop strategic, efficient, transparent, and measurable solutions. Learn more at www.MediaMattersWW.com

