InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Float Valve Needle for Antique Tractors (CNC-708)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been restoring antique farm tractors for over 20 years," said an inventor, from Yadkinville, N.C. "I thought there could be an improvement for the rubber tip needle on the float valve of carburetors, so I invented the MODIFIED FLOAT VALVE NEEDLE. My design eliminates the hassle of engines not starting due to ethanol exposure and swelling."

The invention improves carburetor operation for an antique tractor. In doing so, it prevents the swelling and sticking associated with using a rubber tip needle in the float valve. As a result, it helps to reduce frustrations and delays and it permits proper fuel flow. The invention features a simple and reliable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for owners and restorers of antique tractors. Additionally, a prototype is available.

