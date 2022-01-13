Dental Subscription Platform, Membersy, Launches Online Marketplace to Help Its DSO Partners Grow Their Member Base

The first of its kind online marketplace for licensed dental membership plans has officially launched in select markets with plans to expand nationwide in the coming months.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- membersy , the digital health company democratizing access to quality dental care through subscription-based dentistry, today announces the launch of membersy Marketplace℠, the industry's first direct-to-consumer (D2C) marketplace for licensed dental membership plans. The online exchange enables individuals and families across the United States to shop, compare, and purchase membersy-powered membership plans provided by local dentists.

Membersy Marketplace℠ meets a critical need for millions of Americans who lack access to quality, affordable dental care. More than twelve million Americans lost access to their employer-sponsored health insurance in the past year, while the rapidly growing number of gig workers and freelancers require modern and affordable health coverage opportunities.

At the same time, nearly half of Medicare beneficiaries lack dental coverage, collectively creating a demographic critically needing access to dental care opportunities. Membersy Marketplace℠ solves this challenge by offering dental consumers nationwide immediate access to 35+ membersy-powered dental membership plans provided by many of the largest Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) in the country.

"Since 2015, we've been on a mission to help DSOs do three things: attract, service, and retain more patients through a modern, tech-enabled membership experience," explains membersy Chief Revenue Officer Michael Shuman . "Membersy Marketplace℠ advances these goals, serving as our first D2C consumer platform exclusively built for membersy DSO partners."

The launch follows membersy's September announcement of a $66 million investment from Spectrum Equity , a leading growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support to innovative companies in the information economy with a commitment to price transparency and expanding access to quality, affordable care. Its digital health portfolio includes investments in Definitive Healthcare, GoodRx, Payer Compass, Everly Health, and more.

"After the difficult healthcare experience brought on by the pandemic with both uncertainty for their own health and economic challenges to accessing much needed care, millions of American consumers deserve a better path to gain the care they need, starting with their dentist," shares Sean Hurley, the Chief Growth Advisor to membersy and who was also instrumental in massively expanding the D2C service capabilities of Opencare . "The entire team at membersy is dedicated to helping people access the dental care they need by digitally connecting them in a convenient way to the dentists who provide the dental care they need."

To learn more about the membersy Marketplace℠, visit membersy.com .

About membersy

Membersy is the first and largest subscription focused company in the dental industry, providing Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) of all sizes with the tech, marketing, and administration infrastructure to launch and grow a modern membership experience. Today, more than 4,000 dental practices and close to 1 million members across the United States utilize membersy's advanced subscription management and billing platform for a more personal and connected dental experience. For more info, please visit membersy.com or follow @membersy on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

