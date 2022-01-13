UNION INSTITUTE & UNIVERSITY'S THE INSTITUTE FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE UNVEILS ONE JUST WORLD BOOK CIRCLE CHANNEL

CINCINNATI, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University's (UI&U) The Institute for Social Justice (TISJ), founded to provide innovative and practical solutions for the challenges to social justice around the world, announced today it has unveiled its One Just World Book Circle Channel on YouTube . The channel will feature book highlights, readings, illustrated audiobooks, reviews, author interviews, and more.

The channel's kickoff includes an illustrated audio reading of Waging Peace: Global Adventures of a Lifelong Activist , authored by David Hartsough and read in its entirety by Dr. Stewart Burns, chair of UI&U Ethical and Creative Leadership, and Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Studies faculty in the interdisciplinary Ph.D. program.

"This is a book that should be experienced by everyone," said Dr. Burns. "David Hartsough is one of the greatest peace leaders of our time, and the lessons, insights, and pleas for peace he makes need to be shared far and wide. I am pleased to lend my voice to the reading of his memoir, and to work with TISJ to bring his book and message to a wider audience. The audio of the book reading has been synced with slides of over 300 photos that illustrate David's experiences and discussion points, which I feel really adds to the experience."

David Hartsough helped found and led the Nonviolent Peaceforce, and a new global venture to end armed conflict: World BEYOND War. He is a Quaker and lifelong peace activist. His memoir, Waging Peace: Global Adventures of a Lifelong Activist, includes inspirational stories that educate and encourage readers to find ways to work toward a more just and peaceful world. Hartsough has spent his life learning, applying, and teaching methods of nonviolence to enact change. He has been a witness and participant in many key historical events that are shared in his memoir.

Despite the long road still ahead to achieve the peace he dreams of, he remains optimistic. "People all over the world are learning the power of nonviolent action and are building nonviolent movements to create change," said Hartsough. "That is very hopeful."

"We are honored to highlight David Hartsough and his memoir as one of the inaugural features in our Book Circle," said Betsy Martin, Executive Director, TISJ. "In a recent podcast interview with UI&U President Dr. Karen Webb, Mr. Hartsough said, 'Peace is dependent on justice, it must be built on justice.' We could not agree more. This is why TISJ exists, to provide the education, tools, resources, inspiration, and support for social justice. And of course, we share in David's hope for peace."

The One Just World Book Circle Channel will have continuous content added. In the queue for release in the coming weeks are additional readings by Dr. Burns, including from his Wilbur Award winning book, To The Mountaintop, an intimate portrait of the Civil Rights Movement and its greatest leader, Dr. Martin Luther King as well as readings from the nationally acclaimed Dear White Friend, a book by Union alumnus, Dr. Melvin Gravely, II. The Book Circle will continue to grow throughout the year to serve as a scholarly and creative resource to build awareness of social justice issues and interventions.

About TISJ

The Institute for Social Justice exists to impact society through participatory and democratic work with individuals and organizations. Beginning with reflective abilities and systemic awareness, it fosters organizational and social structures that no longer perpetuate injustice in society. TISJ applies theory to practice through an alliance of thought leaders who are scholar-practitioners, activists, philanthropists, policymakers, community advocates, and others committed to promoting social justice and equity in the U.S. and globally through research, education, and policy. Since its founding in 1964, UI&U has focused on academic excellence, creativity, diversity, and integrity. TISJ aims to make tangible and significant progress toward social justice by advocating for equality, valuing diversity, and committing to an innovative learning environment that shrinks economic disparities and eliminates racism. TISJ connects programs and persons committed to providing innovative and pragmatic solutions globally. To learn more about The Institute for Social Justice, visit tisj.myunion.edu .

About Union Institute & University

Founded in 1964, Union Institute & University has been a pioneer in educating adults through distance learning. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, the nonprofit Union Institute & University offers undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degree programs, and certificates designed for those seeking to make a difference in their own lives and within their communities. The university offers specialized online and low residency degree programs with high-touch faculty attention, designed for students regardless of where they live and work. Union's flexible delivery models emphasize relevant and transformative coursework taught by a national faculty of scholar-practitioners. Union graduates – including two dozen college presidents, leaders in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, members of the United States Congress, and the first female prime minister of Jamaica – promote Union's legacy of utilizing education to transform lives and communities. Based in Cincinnati, UI&U has additional Academic Centers in California (Los Angeles and Sacramento) and Florida. To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1-800-861-6400.

