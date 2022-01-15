Charleston Families to Collect Free School Supplies at Annual School Choice Fair

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover your school spirit next week at Charleston's annual education fair to celebrate National School Choice Week. This year's event will be both informative and highly interactive, as each school booth at the fair will feature a school supply. Families will have the opportunity to fill up on free school supplies while exploring the diverse education choices available to them.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Family Life Center of Royal Baptist Church. Simultaneously with the Charleston event, school fairs will be taking place in more than a dozen U.S. cities nationwide, including Las Vegas, Jersey City, and Colorado Springs.

The Charleston school fair is free and open to all families, and more than 450 community members are expected to attend. Besides learning about public, private, and homeschool options, families can enjoy face painting, balloon art, music, student performances, and raffle drawings. Coffee and cookies will also be provided.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Education is the one thing that can help equalize individuals in society," said Dr. Shaunette Parker, outreach director at My South Carolina Education. "Having high-quality education options that are accessible to all students, regardless of zip code and socioeconomic status should be a priority in South Carolina. In 2022, we are excited about the growth of new education options and the success of our students."

The fair is being planned by My South Carolina Education. The organization seeks to equip parents with understandable information about education choices, so that, armed with good information, they can make the best decisions for their children's future.

The Royal Baptist Church Family Life Center is located at 4750 Abraham Ave. in North Charleston.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

