OREO® Frozen Treats brand extension officially debuts in supermarkets across the country, playfully pleasing fans nationwide with the authentic taste of real OREO® cookie flavor infused into each and every delicious bite.

OREO® Fans, This One's For You: AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE® is Now Available As Delightfully Delicious Frozen Treats

OREO® Fans, This One's For You: AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE® is Now Available As Delightfully Delicious Frozen Treats OREO® Frozen Treats brand extension officially debuts in supermarkets across the country, playfully pleasing fans nationwide with the authentic taste of real OREO® cookie flavor infused into each and every delicious bite.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new way to enjoy AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE® is coming to the freezer aisle! OREO® is launching a line of OREO® Frozen Treats ranging from scoopable tubs to snackable bars, cones, sandwiches and more.

OREO® Frozen Treats Portfolio (PRNewswire)

The OREO® brand extension is a playfully reimagined take on the classic chocolate sandwich cookie fans know and love. Unlike average cookies and cream with a vanilla ice cream, the new OREO® Frozen Treat recipes were perfected by OREO® to ensure the familiar and authentic taste of real OREO® cookie flavor is infused into each and every delicious bite (think: OREO® creme-flavored frozen dairy dessert, crumbled OREO® cookie pieces, crispy chocolatey cones and more.)

A few highlights from the portfolio, which is made up of OREO® Frozen Bars, OREO® Frozen Sandwiches, OREO® Frozen Cones, and 2-in-1 OREO® & CHIPS AHOY!® 48 oz. tubs and more, include:

OREO ® Bars feature creme-flavored base packed with OREO® cookie pieces, dipped in a delicious coating made from crushed OREO® wafer pieces

OREO ® Cones feature crispy, chocolatey cones filled with creme-flavored base packed with OREO® cookie pieces, dipped in a delicious coating made from crushed OREO® wafer pieces

OREO ® Sandwiches feature creme-flavored base mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, sandwiched between two big OREO® cookie wafers

OREO® 48oz and 14oz tubs feature creme-flavored base with OREO® cookie pieces packed in a scoopable tub that makes it easy to enjoy the frozen treat however you want

"We continually seek ways to playfully reinvent our classic cookie and are excited to bring this new OREO® innovation to the freezer aisle," said Justin Parnell, Vice President, OREO® US. "Created for our most loyal fans, we have perfected the OREO® Frozen Treats recipes to deliver the signature OREO® flavor in every bite. We hope this delicious new treat will provide even more opportunities for fans to foster moments of playful connection over a shared love of OREO®."

This spring, in celebration of the brand's official debut in the freezer aisle, OREO® is kicking off a digital campaign titled "The Real One is Finally Here" celebrating the brand's most dedicated fans (the "Real Ones"), for whom the authentic frozen treat range was created. The creative will appear on social and paid media in 2022. Follow @OREO on social for more exciting updates throughout the year!

OREO® Frozen Treats are available now at select retailers and will be available nationwide in March 2022. For additional product info and to find OREO® Frozen Treats near you, visit www.icecream.com/us/en/brands/oreo.

About OREO® Cookie

OREO® is the world's favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter @OREO or on Instagram @OREO.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO®, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Media Contact

Weber Shandwick OREO Team

wswnycoreo@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OREO