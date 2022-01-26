ATXI receives final approval to construct the Limestone Ridge Project in southeast Missouri Missouri Public Service Commission approves 15-mile transmission line and substation to improve energy reliability and capacity for customers

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), received approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) to proceed with the construction of the Limestone Ridge Project, a 15-mile, 138,000-volt transmission line and substation to be built in southeast Missouri. The PSC granted ATXI a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) for the project, which will connect two substations in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties, providing additional capacity for the region's energy infrastructure.

"Approval of the Limestone Ridge Project is a significant step toward strengthening southeast Missouri's energy grid and delivering customer benefits," said Jim Jontry, project manager of the Limestone Ridge Project. "This project will deliver greater energy reliability, economic growth, and improved access to clean energy sources for southeast Missouri and its residents."

ATXI will construct, operate and maintain the new transmission line. The route will run through Perry and Cape Girardeau counties in Missouri and will include the construction of state-of-the-art substations to improve energy reliability for local communities. ATXI is collaborating with Wabash Valley Power Alliance (WVPA) to co-locate 65% of the new transmission line along WVPA's existing rights of way.

ATXI expects to invest $40 million in the Limestone Ridge Project. Construction of the project is planned to begin this year with a proposed in-service date of December 2023.

Additional information is available on the project's website at limestoneridgeproject.com, by emailing LimestoneRidgeProject@ameren.com, or by calling the project hotline at 573-232-3003.

