CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT'S HISTORIC HORSESHOE COMES TO THE LAS VEGAS STRIP

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary casino brand Horseshoe is returning to Las Vegas as Bally's begins a transformation into the brand known for gaming, poker and making it right for the gambler.

The transformation will begin in the spring of 2022 and will include a renovated exterior, new entertainment and food and beverage options, and a reimagined casino floor and public areas. In keeping with Horseshoe's classic sophistication, the design team will incorporate a handcrafted feeling with tooled leather, dramatic colors, and the brand's signature gold horseshoe iconography. Additional details will be announced as the evolution progresses.

"At Horseshoe, it's all about the gambler. Since 1951 Horseshoe Casinos have been home to the best odds, highest limits, and biggest jackpots. So, it's fitting that we bring Horseshoe back to Las Vegas, and right on the Las Vegas Strip," said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of the property. "Holding to the Horseshoe tradition of providing impeccable service, our guests will see the property transform over time, ensuring we aren't disrupting the excitement while we make the transition."

Occupying one of the most coveted locations in gaming, Horseshoe Las Vegas will stand at the 50-yard-line of the Las Vegas Strip at the corner of Flamingo Rd. The multi-million dollar investment is the latest in a series of reimaginings for Caesars Entertainment's storied Las Vegas resorts, including a new entrance to Caesars Palace, multi-million dollar investments in casino floor, and gaming technology across the properties, and incredible partnerships with world-class entertainers and restaurateurs.

"Bringing the Horseshoe brand back to life in Las Vegas allows us to celebrate both our history and our future," said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. "2022 starts a new era for the Caesars Entertainment empire in Las Vegas, one being heralded by the return of Horseshoe."

Horseshoe Casino was started by a gambler for gamblers. Over the years, as the brand expanded to markets across the country, Horseshoe has stayed true to its heritage, holding on to the thrilling spirit of no-limit betting. That spirit will come alive this summer as Caesars Entertainment's World Series of Poker returns to its roots, having been first played at Las Vegas' original Horseshoe in 1970, as it moves to the Strip for the very first time.

"We couldn't be more excited to see the World Series of Poker return to Horseshoe," said Ty Stewart, SVP and Executive Director of the World Series of Poker. "Horseshoe is where it all began for WSOP. It's always been a brand for gamblers and card players. As we move WSOP to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time, that it will happen at Horseshoe makes it incredibly special."

The 53rd annual World Series of Poker comes to the Strip May 31 – July 19, 2022, just as the property begins construction. For more information, visit www.wsop.com.

The transformation to Horseshoe Las Vegas should be complete by the end of 2022.

