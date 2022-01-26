Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Douglas Rosner and James Wallack Named 2022 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers in Lawdragon 500

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that directors Douglas Rosner and James Wallack, leaders of the firm's nationally recognized Bankruptcy & Restructuring Group, have been named to the 2022 list of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers for their impressive work in financial restructuring.

Goulston & Storrs director Douglas Rosner has been named to the 2022 list of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers for his impressive work in financial restructuring. (PRNewswire)

Rosner is sought after for his ability to balance legal and business considerations to find collaborative, workable solutions for clients. He represents corporate debtors, unsecured creditors and creditors' committees, lenders, landlords, asset purchasers, and trustees across the country in a wide range of bankruptcy matters including complex Chapter 11 reorganizations, Chapter 7 liquidations, workouts, and related litigation and transactions. He also counsels lenders and borrowers in corporate and real estate financing transactions, including asset-backed securitizations, inter-creditor agreements, factoring arrangements, and asset-based loans.

Wallack is known nationally for his industry expertise involving the acquisition and disposition of troubled real estate assets, and his work with retail and consumer products companies. He has extensive experience representing borrowers, debtors-in-possession, purchasers, investors, secured lenders, unsecured creditors' committees, and landlords in complex Chapter 11 reorganizations, workouts and transactions involving distressed assets. A primary focus of his practice is the representation of private equity firms and their underperforming portfolio companies.

Rosner and Wallack are both Fellows of the prestigious American College of Bankruptcy. They have been named to previous Lawdragon 500 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring rankings among many other recognitions. Rosner received his J.D. from Boston College Law School and his B.A. from Brandeis University. Wallack received his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and his B.A. from Northwestern University.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact:

Leigh Herzog Amy Blumenthal Goulston & Storrs PC Blumenthal & Associates PR (617) 574-2259 (617) 879-1511 lherzog@goulstonstorrs.com amyb@blumenthalpr.com

Goulston & Storrs director James Wallack has been named to the 2022 list of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers for his impressive work in financial restructuring. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC