PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $126.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared with $137.1 million for the same period in 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $1.38 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $1.48 for the same period in 2020, and the annualized return on fourth quarter average assets was 1.37%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $76.7 million or 0.5% (1.8% annualized) and deposits increased $1.320 billion or 4.5% (17.9% annualized) during the fourth quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.09% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets.

"We believe that Texas and Oklahoma will have a higher growth rate and outperform other states over the next several years. Companies and individuals continue to move to Texas and Oklahoma because of lower tax rates and a business-friendly political environment, and we believe that will continue, which should benefit our bank. We expect that companies will need more infrastructure and buildings, people will need more housing and consumer staples, and both will need banks to finance the growth," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our bank continues to show strong deposit growth, with over $3.4 billion added in 2021, and a strong return on assets of 1.37% and return on average tangible equity of 16.26%. Our asset quality continues to be one of the best in the industry. We predict loans will grow given the vibrant economy and the bank's net interest margin should improve going forward with potential rate hikes forecasted by the Federal Reserve. I would like to thank all our customers, associates, and directors for helping us build such a successful bank," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Net income was $126.8 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with $137.1 million(3) for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $10.3 million or 7.5%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan interest income and loan discount accretion of $10.7 million, partially offset by an increase in securities interest income and a decrease in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.38 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with $1.48 for the same period in 2020, a decrease of 6.8%. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $126.8 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with $128.6 million(4) for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $1.38 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with $1.39 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were 1.37%, 7.91% and 16.26%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 42.79%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $244.8 million compared with $257.6 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $12.9 million or 5.0%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance and average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $10.7 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $244.8 million compared with $248.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with 3.49% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to lower average rates on loans and investment securities and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $10.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with 3.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The change was primarily due to lower average rates on loans and investment securities, and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $35.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with $36.5 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $790 thousand or 2.2%. This change was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage income and a decrease in other noninterest income, partially offset by the net gain on sale of assets compared to prior year's net loss on write-down of assets. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $1.1 million or 3.2% to $35.8 million compared with $34.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This change was primarily due to an increase in net gain on sale of assets and an increase in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income.

Noninterest expense was $119.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with $120.2 million for the same period in 2020 and $119.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Net income was $519.3 million(5) for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $528.9 million(6) for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $9.6 million or 1.8%. Net income per diluted common share was $5.60 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $5.68 for the same period in 2020, a decrease of 1.4%. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2021 were 1.44%, 8.21% and 17.18%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 41.83%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $993.3 million compared with $1.031 billion for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $37.4 million or 3.6%. The change was primarily due to lower average rates on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $52.1 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 3.14% compared with 3.64% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to lower average rates on loans and investment securities, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $52.1 million, and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $140.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $131.5 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $8.4 million or 6.4%. This increase was primarily due to the net gain on sale of assets compared to prior year's net loss on write-down of assets and an increase in credit card, debit card and ATM card income, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income.

Noninterest expense was $473.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $497.2 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $23.6 million or 4.7%. The change was primarily due to decreases in merger related expenses, data processing, net occupancy and equipment and other noninterest expense as a result of efficiencies gained following the LegacyTexas Bank system conversion during the second quarter of 2020 and net gains on sale of other real estate of $2.7 million.

Balance Sheet Information

At December 31, 2021, Prosperity had $37.834 billion in total assets, an increase of $3.775 billion or 11.1% compared with $34.059 billion at December 31, 2020.

Loans at December 31, 2021 were $18.616 billion, a decrease of $1.631 billion or 8.1%, compared with $20.247 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in Warehouse Purchase Program, commercial real estate and PPP loans, partially offset by an increase in 1-4 family residential loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $341.6 million or 1.8% from $18.958 billion at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company had $169.9 million of PPP loans compared to $963.2 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2020 and $365.8 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2021. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, loans at December 31, 2021 were $16.671 billion compared to $16.441 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $229.2 million or 1.4%. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $76.7 million or 0.5% (1.8% annualized) from $16.594 billion at September 30, 2021.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At December 31, 2021, oil and gas loans totaled $491.3 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $27.9 million) or 2.6% of total loans, of which $294.1 million were production loans and $197.2 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $512.7 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $88.7 million) or 2.5% of total loans at December 31, 2020, of which $285.8 million were production loans and $226.9 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of December 31, 2021, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $419.0 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $243.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At December 31, 2021, loans to hotels totaled $386.4 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $920 thousand) or 2.1% of total loans, a decrease of $7.4 million or 1.9%, compared with $393.8 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $6.5 million) at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, loans to restaurants totaled $201.7 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $29.3 million) or 1.1% of total loans, a decrease of $13.0 million or 6.1%, compared with $214.7 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $83.6 million) at December 31, 2020.

Deposits at December 31, 2021 were $30.772 billion, an increase of $3.411 billion or 12.5%, compared with $27.360 billion at December 31, 2020. Linked quarter deposits increased $1.320 billion or 4.5% (17.9% annualized) from $29.452 billion at September 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $28.1 million or 0.09% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2021, compared with $59.6 million or 0.20% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2020 and $36.5 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $316.3 million at December 31, 2021 compared with $346.0 million at December 31, 2020 and with $317.1 million at September 30, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $286.4 million or 1.54% of total loans at December 31, 2021 compared with $316.1 million or 1.56% of total loans at December 31, 2020 and with $287.2 million or 1.51% of total loans at September 30, 2021. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.72%(1) at December 31, 2021 compared with 1.92%(1) at December 31, 2020 and 1.73%(1)

There was no provision for credit losses for the three month periods ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021. There was no provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $20.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net charge-offs were $807 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with net charge-offs of $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and net charge-offs of $15.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $1.7 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $29.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with $31.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2021 included $12.7 million related to resolved PCD loans and $10.8 million related to the partial charge-off of one commercial real estate loan obtained through acquisition. The PCD loans had specific reserves of $12.9 million, of which $9.9 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $3.0 million was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $21.6 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.52 per share to be paid on April 1, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 18, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.6 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 18, 2023, at the discretion of management. Under its 2021 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 767,134 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $67.87 per share during the year ended December 31, 2021.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Prosperity continues to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19. As of December 31, 2021, pandemic-related restrictions on all business and activities in the states of Texas and Oklahoma remained lifted. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows.

Since the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020, Prosperity has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 18,700 loans totaling $2.036 billion and, as of December 31, 2021, had an outstanding balance of 1,512 loans totaling $169.9 million.

Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prosperity has provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals. Prosperity's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. Beginning in mid-March of 2020, Prosperity began offering deferral and modification of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. As of December 31, 2021, Prosperity had approximately $29.5 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and net operating loss ("NOL") tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of December 31, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.834 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 273 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 63 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































Loans held for sale

$ 7,274



$ 10,197



$ 9,080



$ 20,991



$ 46,777

Loans held for investment



16,833,171





16,949,486





17,147,146





17,345,506





17,357,788

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,775,699





1,998,049





2,095,559





2,272,389





2,842,379

Total loans



18,616,144





18,957,732





19,251,785





19,638,886





20,246,944











































Investment securities(A)



12,818,901





12,629,368





11,918,691





10,088,002





8,542,820

Federal funds sold



241





237





281





8,986





553

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(286,380)





(287,187)





(302,884)





(307,210)





(316,068)

Cash and due from banks



2,547,739





1,055,386





1,059,879





1,947,235





1,342,996

Goodwill



3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636

Core deposit intangibles, net



61,684





64,539





67,417





70,304





73,235

Other real estate owned



622





150





144





462





10,593

Fixed assets, net



319,799





322,799





324,502





326,970





323,572

Other assets



523,584





537,459





548,473





553,147





602,994

Total assets

$ 37,833,970



$ 36,512,119



$ 36,099,924



$ 35,558,418



$ 34,059,275











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,750,034



$ 10,326,489



$ 10,099,149



$ 9,820,445



$ 9,151,233

Interest-bearing deposits



20,021,728





19,125,163





19,011,092





18,942,660





18,209,259

Total deposits



30,771,762





29,451,652





29,110,241





28,763,105





27,360,492

Other borrowings



—





—





—





—





—

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



448,099





440,969





433,069





377,106





389,583

Subordinated notes



—





—





—





—





—

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



156,926





244,110





216,330





166,414





148,584

Total liabilities



31,406,734





30,166,678





29,789,587





29,336,572





27,928,606

Shareholders' equity(B)



6,427,236





6,345,441





6,310,337





6,221,846





6,130,669

Total liabilities and equity

$ 37,833,970



$ 36,512,119



$ 36,099,924



$ 35,558,418



$ 34,059,275







(A) Includes $2,290, $2,483, $1,394, $970 and $974 in unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (B) Includes $1,809, $1,961, $1,101, $766 and $769 in after-tax unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Income Statement Data























































Interest income:























































Loans

$ 206,209



$ 213,821



$ 216,803



$ 233,075



$ 241,625



$ 869,908



$ 975,895

Securities(C)



46,857





46,217





43,708





38,677





36,721





175,459





166,812

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



563





302





340





351





301





1,556





1,203

Total interest income



253,629





260,340





260,851





272,103





278,647





1,046,923





1,143,910



























































Interest expense:























































Deposits



8,685





11,578





15,288





17,362





19,757





52,913





102,502

Other borrowings



—





—





—





—





33





—





3,550

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



184





195





164





159





224





702





1,627

Subordinated notes and trust preferred



—





—





—





—





999





—





5,498

Total interest expense



8,869





11,773





15,452





17,521





21,013





53,615





113,177

Net interest income



244,760





248,567





245,399





254,582





257,634





993,308





1,030,733

Provision for credit losses



—





—





—





—





—





—





20,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



244,760





248,567





245,399





254,582





257,634





993,308





1,010,733



























































Noninterest income:























































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



8,401





7,962





6,560





6,687





8,051





29,610





30,295

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



8,894





8,837





8,918





8,031





8,193





34,680





31,245

Service charges on deposit accounts



6,237





6,115





6,062





5,978





6,046





24,392





23,860

Trust income



2,698





2,467





2,276





2,837





2,192





10,278





9,598

Mortgage income



685





1,396





2,914





3,307





3,989





8,302





10,777

Brokerage income



953





861





795





711





642





3,320





2,504

Bank owned life insurance income



1,317





1,325





1,294





1,292





1,252





5,228





5,754

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



1,165





255





(244)





(79)





(675)





1,097





(5,533)

Other noninterest income



5,407





5,427





6,981





5,244





6,857





23,059





23,034

Total noninterest income



35,757





34,645





35,556





34,008





36,547





139,966





131,534



























































Noninterest expense:























































Salaries and benefits



76,496





78,412





75,611





80,037





77,809





310,556





309,268

Net occupancy and equipment



8,140





8,165





8,046





7,833





8,223





32,184





35,037

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



9,050





9,103





8,718





8,233





8,442





35,104





40,329

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



2,801





2,497





2,670





2,670





2,670





10,638





9,861

Core deposit intangibles amortization



2,855





2,878





2,887





2,931





3,243





11,551





13,169

Depreciation



4,518





4,524





4,513





4,540





4,261





18,095





18,232

Communications



3,134





3,013





2,982





2,899





2,931





12,028





12,477

Other real estate expense



24





30





198





244





279





496





623

Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate



2





4





(1,839)





(887)





(195)





(2,720)





(458)

Merger related expenses



—





—





—





—





—





—





8,018

Other noninterest expense



12,518





11,189





11,405





10,576





12,542





45,688





50,677

Total noninterest expense



119,538





119,815





115,191





119,076





120,205





473,620





497,233

Income before income taxes



160,979





163,397





165,764





169,514





173,976





659,654





645,034

Provision for income taxes



34,192





34,807





35,153





36,205





36,885





140,357





116,130

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 519,297



$ 528,904







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $16,006, $15,141, $14,436, $12,844 and $11,509 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and $58,427 and $38,827 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date







Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020































































Profitability

























































Net income (D) (E)

$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 519,297



$ 528,904































































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.38



$ 1.39



$ 1.41



$ 1.44



$ 1.48



$ 5.60



$ 5.68



Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.38



$ 1.39



$ 1.41



$ 1.44



$ 1.48



$ 5.60



$ 5.68































































Return on average assets (F)



1.37 %



1.42 %



1.45 %



1.54 %



1.63 %



1.44 %



1.62 % (J) Return on average common equity (F)



7.91 %



8.07 %



8.31 %



8.60 %



8.98 %



8.21 %



8.85 % (J) Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)



16.26 %



16.72 %



17.49 %



18.43 %



19.57 %



17.18 %



19.83 % (J) Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



2.97 %



3.10 %



3.11 %



3.41 %



3.49 %



3.14 %



3.64 %

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)



42.79 %



42.34 %



40.96 %



41.25 %



40.77 %



41.83 %



42.58 % (K)



























































Liquidity and Capital Ratios

























































Equity to assets



16.99 %



17.38 %



17.48 %



17.50 %



18.00 %



16.99 %



18.00 %

Common equity tier 1 capital



15.10 %



14.84 %



15.26 %



14.60 %



13.74 %



15.10 %



13.74 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.10 %



14.84 %



15.26 %



14.60 %



13.74 %



15.10 %



13.74 %

Total risk-based capital



15.45 %



15.20 %



15.71 %



15.07 %



14.23 %



15.45 %



14.23 %

Tier 1 leverage capital



9.62 %



9.55 %



9.50 %



9.68 %



9.67 %



9.62 %



9.67 %

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



9.07 %



9.18 %



9.18 %



9.05 %



9.19 %



9.07 %



9.19 %





























































Other Data

























































Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share

























































Basic



92,162





92,683





92,935





92,854





92,559





92,657





93,058



Diluted



92,162





92,683





92,935





92,854





92,559





92,657





93,058



Period end shares outstanding



92,170





92,160





92,935





92,929





92,571





92,170





92,571



Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.52



$ 0.49



$ 0.49



$ 0.49



$ 0.49



$ 1.99



$ 1.87



Book value per common share

$ 69.73



$ 68.85



$ 67.90



$ 66.95



$ 66.23



$ 69.73



$ 66.23



Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 34.00



$ 33.09



$ 32.40



$ 31.42



$ 30.53



$ 34.00



$ 30.53































































Common Stock Market Price

























































High

$ 78.67



$ 72.97



$ 78.06



$ 83.02



$ 70.38



$ 83.02



$ 75.22



Low

$ 68.53



$ 64.40



$ 69.83



$ 66.45



$ 50.43



$ 64.40



$ 42.02



Period end closing price

$ 72.35



$ 71.13



$ 71.80



$ 76.16



$ 69.36



$ 72.35



$ 69.36



Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)



3,704





3,625





3,724





3,724





3,756





3,704





3,756



Number of banking centers



273





273





274





275





275





273





275





(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:





Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020 Loan discount accretion

























ASC 310-20 $4,635

$3,761

$9,731

$13,313

$13,514

$31,440

$70,705 ASC 310-30 $731

$1,618

$2,462

$3,027

$2,545

$7,838

$20,636 Securities net amortization $139

$136

$171

$111

$66

$557

$579 Time deposits amortization $127

$201

$327

$507

$790

$1,162

$6,093





(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.2%, 21.3%, 21.2%, 21.4% and 21.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and 21.3% and 18.0% for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL related to the CARES Act. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Dec 31, 2020







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(L) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(L) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(L) Interest-earning assets:









































































Loans held for sale

$ 8,794



$ 71



3.20%



$ 11,714



$ 91



3.08%



$ 42,856



$ 348



3.23%



Loans held for investment



16,830,163





192,200



4.53%





17,102,998





199,019



4.62%





17,700,756





220,357



4.95%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,772,971





13,938



3.12%





1,836,252





14,711



3.18%





2,603,455





20,920



3.20%



Total Loans



18,611,928





206,209



4.40%





18,950,964





213,821



4.48%





20,347,067





241,625



4.72%



Investment securities



12,751,857





46,857



1.46%

(M)

12,184,964





46,217



1.50%

(M)

8,001,679





36,721



1.83%

(M) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,393,859





563



0.16%





734,787





302



0.16%





1,094,487





301



0.11%



Total interest-earning assets



32,757,644





253,629



3.07%





31,870,715





260,340



3.24%





29,443,233





278,647



3.76%



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(287,191)





















(301,011)





















(322,138)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,476,582





















4,728,965





















4,569,811



















Total assets

$ 36,947,035



















$ 36,298,669



















$ 33,690,906































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,196,283



$ 2,187



0.14%



$ 6,089,678



$ 3,614



0.24%



$ 5,545,298



$ 5,301



0.38%



Savings and money market deposits



10,286,650





3,817



0.15%





9,944,664





4,522



0.18%





9,170,179





6,985



0.30%



Certificates and other time deposits



2,766,123





2,681



0.38%





2,897,123





3,442



0.47%





3,047,475





7,471



0.98%



Other borrowings



—





—





—





—





—





—





2,435





33



5.39%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



432,981





184



0.17%





448,338





195



0.17%





376,779





224



0.24%



Subordinated notes



—





—





—





—





—





—





81,570





999



4.87%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



19,682,037





8,869



0.18%

(N)

19,379,803





11,773



0.24%

(N)

18,223,736





21,013



0.46%

(N)











































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,587,441





















10,286,062





















9,103,742



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





















29,947





















29,947



















Other liabilities



234,746





















229,502





















224,907



















Total liabilities



30,534,171





















29,925,314





















27,582,332



















Shareholders' equity



6,412,864





















6,373,355





















6,108,574



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 36,947,035



















$ 36,298,669



















$ 33,690,906































































































Net interest income and margin









$ 244,760



2.96%











$ 248,567



3.09%











$ 257,634



3.48%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:









































































Tax equivalent adjustment











457





















551





















664











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)









$ 245,217



2.97%











$ 249,118



3.10%











$ 258,298



3.49%









(L) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $16,006, $15,141, and $11,509 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.12%, 0.16%, and 0.31% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date







Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(O) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(O) Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans held for sale

$ 16,807



$ 510



3.03%



$ 55,883



$ 1,923



3.44%



Loans held for investment



17,128,069





806,012



4.71%





17,842,438





910,532



5.10%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,988,724





63,386



3.19%





1,964,206





63,440



3.23%



Total loans



19,133,600





869,908



4.55%





19,862,527





975,895



4.91%



Investment securities



11,328,903





175,459



1.55%

(P)

8,022,205





166,812



2.08%

(P) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,212,698





1,556



0.13%





529,075





1,203



0.23%



Total interest-earning assets



31,675,201





1,046,923



3.31%





28,413,807





1,143,910



4.03%



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(302,381)





















(324,308)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,602,458





















4,555,851



















Total assets

$ 35,975,278



















$ 32,645,350







































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,169,864



$ 17,215



0.28%



$ 5,177,736



$ 22,046



0.43%



Savings and money market deposits



9,883,549





19,582



0.20%





8,654,874





37,685



0.44%



Certificates and other time deposits



2,917,976





16,116



0.55%





3,194,274





42,771



1.34%



Other borrowings



—





—





—





329,276





3,550



1.08%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



410,747





702



0.17%





371,872





1,627



0.44%



Subordinated notes



—





—





—





114,499





5,498



4.80%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



19,382,136





53,615



0.28%

(Q)

17,842,531





113,177



0.63%

(Q)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,036,519





















8,558,385



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





















25,735



















Other liabilities



204,522





















244,047



















Total liabilities



29,653,124





















26,670,698



















Shareholders' equity



6,322,154





















5,974,652



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



35,975,278



















$ 32,645,350







































































Net interest income and margin









$ 993,308



3.14%











$ 1,030,733



3.63%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















































Tax equivalent adjustment











2,229





















2,735











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)









$ 995,537



3.14%











$ 1,033,468



3.64%









(O) Based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $58,427 and $38,827 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.18% and 0.43% for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

YIELD TREND (R)













































































Interest-Earning Assets:





































Loans held for sale

3.20 %



3.08 %



3.19 %



2.90 %



3.23 % Loans held for investment

4.53 %



4.62 %



4.65 %



5.02 %



4.95 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

3.12 %



3.18 %



3.21 %



3.23 %



3.20 % Total loans

4.40 %



4.48 %



4.50 %



4.80 %



4.72 % Investment securities (S)

1.46 %



1.50 %



1.57 %



1.71 %



1.83 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.16 %



0.16 %



0.11 %



0.09 %



0.11 % Total interest-earning assets

3.07 %



3.24 %



3.30 %



3.64 %



3.76 %







































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.14 %



0.24 %



0.35 %



0.39 %



0.38 % Savings and money market deposits

0.15 %



0.18 %



0.22 %



0.25 %



0.30 % Certificates and other time deposits

0.38 %



0.47 %



0.58 %



0.76 %



0.98 % Other borrowings

—





—





—





—





5.39 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.17 %



0.17 %



0.17 %



0.17 %



0.24 % Subordinated notes

—





—





—





—





4.87 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.18 %



0.24 %



0.32 %



0.38 %



0.46 %







































Net Interest Margin

2.96 %



3.09 %



3.10 %



3.40 %



3.48 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

2.97 %



3.10 %



3.11 %



3.41 %



3.49 %





(R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $16,006, $15,141, $14,436, $12,844 and $11,509 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Balance Sheet Averages







































Loans held for sale

$ 8,794



$ 11,714



$ 13,716



$ 33,327



$ 42,856

Loans held for investment



16,830,163





17,102,998





17,305,259





17,279,066





17,700,756

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,772,971





1,836,252





1,984,305





2,369,601





2,603,455

Total Loans



18,611,928





18,950,964





19,303,280





19,681,994





20,347,067











































Investment securities



12,751,857





12,184,964





11,180,948





9,148,841





8,001,679

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,393,859





734,787





1,221,993





1,506,645





1,094,487

Total interest-earning assets



32,757,644





31,870,715





31,706,221





30,337,480





29,443,233

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(287,191)





(301,011)





(306,059)





(315,590)





(322,138)

Cash and due from banks



329,406





570,765





521,737





308,787





289,579

Goodwill



3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637





3,233,231





3,231,850

Core deposit intangibles, net



63,091





65,955





68,830





71,763





74,919

Other real estate



321





279





3,001





6,385





14,573

Fixed assets, net



321,524





323,584





326,570





326,004





325,485

Other assets



530,603





536,745





544,085





576,300





633,405

Total assets

$ 36,947,035



$ 36,298,669



$ 36,096,022



$ 34,544,360



$ 33,690,906











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,587,441



$ 10,286,062



$ 10,062,085



$ 9,206,791



$ 9,103,742

Interest-bearing demand deposits



6,196,283





6,089,678





6,281,068





6,112,469





5,545,298

Savings and money market deposits



10,286,650





9,944,664





9,872,624





9,420,064





9,170,179

Certificates and other time deposits



2,766,123





2,897,123





2,980,186





3,031,621





3,047,475

Total deposits



29,836,497





29,217,527





29,195,963





27,770,945





26,866,694

Other borrowings



—





—





—





—





2,435

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



432,981





448,338





383,975





376,662





376,779

Subordinated notes



—





—





—





—





81,570

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



234,746





229,502





198,748





169,138





224,907

Shareholders' equity



6,412,864





6,373,355





6,287,389





6,197,668





6,108,574

Total liabilities and equity

$ 36,947,035



$ 36,298,669



$ 36,096,022



$ 34,544,360



$ 33,690,906



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Period End Balances













































































































































Loan Portfolio





































































Commercial and industrial

$ 2,050,631



11.0 %

$ 1,841,899



9.7 %

$ 2,021,951



10.5 %

$ 2,104,116



10.7 %

$ 2,210,003



10.9 % Warehouse purchase program



1,775,699



9.5 %



1,998,049



10.6 %



2,095,559



10.9 %



2,272,389



11.6 %



2,842,379



14.0 % Construction, land development and other land loans



2,299,715



12.4 %



2,269,417



12.0 %



2,147,474



11.2 %



2,031,355



10.4 %



1,956,960



9.7 % 1-4 family residential



4,860,419



26.1 %



4,709,468



24.8 %



4,531,589



23.5 %



4,310,437



21.9 %



4,253,331



21.0 % Home equity



808,289



4.4 %



746,426



3.9 %



637,431



3.3 %



554,278



2.8 %



504,207



2.5 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)



5,251,368



28.2 %



5,550,841



29.3 %



5,681,184



29.5 %



5,858,475



29.8 %



6,078,764



30.0 % Agriculture (includes farmland)



620,338



3.3 %



631,497



3.3 %



590,135



3.1 %



571,783



2.9 %



581,352



2.9 % Consumer and other



288,496



1.6 %



274,980



1.5 %



264,652



1.4 %



293,023



1.5 %



344,028



1.7 % Energy



491,305



2.6 %



569,314



3.0 %



501,821



2.6 %



503,947



2.6 %



512,735



2.5 % Paycheck Protection Program



169,884



0.9 %



365,841



1.9 %



779,989



4.0 %



1,139,083



5.8 %



963,185



4.8 % Total loans

$ 18,616,144









$ 18,957,732









$ 19,251,785









$ 19,638,886









$ 20,246,944















































































Deposit Types





































































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 10,750,034



34.9 %

$ 10,326,489



35.0 %

$ 10,099,149



34.7 %

$ 9,820,445



34.1 %

$ 9,151,233



33.4 % Interest-bearing DDA



6,741,092



21.9 %



6,088,923



20.7 %



6,185,115



21.2 %



6,158,641



21.4 %



5,899,051



21.6 % Money market



7,178,904



23.3 %



6,864,664



23.3 %



6,706,252



23.0 %



6,714,889



23.4 %



6,381,014



23.3 % Savings



3,401,727



11.1 %



3,293,850



11.2 %



3,160,606



10.9 %



3,083,447



10.7 %



2,863,086



10.5 % Certificates and other time deposits



2,700,005



8.8 %



2,877,726



9.8 %



2,959,119



10.2 %



2,985,683



10.4 %



3,066,108



11.2 % Total deposits

$ 30,771,762









$ 29,451,652









$ 29,110,241









$ 28,763,105









$ 27,360,492















































































Loan to Deposit Ratio



60.5 %









64.4 %









66.1 %









68.3 %









74.0 %







Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans





Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020









































































Single family residential construction

$ 728,393



31.7 %

$ 659,248



29.0 %

$ 624,954



29.1 %

$ 590,223



29.1 %

$ 579,761



29.6 % Land development



99,099



4.3 %



92,623



4.1 %



97,709



4.6 %



97,267



4.8 %



103,307



5.3 % Raw land



322,673



14.0 %



315,803



13.9 %



245,484



11.4 %



243,394



12.0 %



247,628



12.7 % Residential lots



206,978



9.0 %



195,201



8.6 %



165,645



7.7 %



176,884



8.6 %



158,441



8.1 % Commercial lots



184,901



8.0 %



169,189



7.5 %



153,714



7.2 %



137,512



6.8 %



114,427



5.8 % Commercial construction and other



757,687



33.0 %



837,436



36.9 %



860,069



40.0 %



786,192



38.7 %



753,587



38.5 % Net unaccreted discount



(16)











(83)











(101)











(117)











(191)







Total construction loans

$ 2,299,715









$ 2,269,417









$ 2,147,474









$ 2,031,355









$ 1,956,960

















































































Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of December 31, 2021



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (T)



Total



Collateral Type























































Shopping center/retail $ 338,333



$ 295,795



$ 43,084



$ 17,404



$ 28,424



$ 285,351



$ 1,008,391



Commercial and industrial buildings

156,430





75,850





17,850





22,957





17,848





158,717





449,652



Office buildings

110,424





423,035





23,515





70,651





4,761





77,452





709,838



Medical buildings

96,724





21,552





2,594





22,871





43,311





65,361





252,413



Apartment buildings

120,376





199,421





12,842





15,669





34,737





139,622





522,667



Hotel

86,187





68,438





41,308





28,958





—





140,210





365,101



Other

74,949





68,338





28,468





7,932





3,735





72,608





256,030



Total $ 983,423



$ 1,152,429



$ 169,661



$ 186,442



$ 132,816



$ 939,321



$ 3,564,092

(U)

Acquired Loans





Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans





Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Sep 30, 2021



Balance at Dec 31, 2021



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Sep 30, 2021



Balance at Dec 31, 2021



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Sep 30, 2021



Balance at Dec 31, 2021

Loan marks:







































































Acquired banks (V)

$ 345,599



$ 12,774



$ 8,143



$ 320,052



$ 5,569



$ 4,838



$ 665,651



$ 18,343



$ 12,981











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances:







































































Acquired banks (V)



12,286,159





2,585,926





2,094,039





689,573





89,833





83,909





12,975,732

(W)

2,675,759





2,177,948











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$ 11,940,560



$ 2,573,152



$ 2,085,896



$ 369,521



$ 84,264



$ 79,071



$ 12,310,081



$ 2,657,416



$ 2,164,967







(T) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (U) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.251 billion as of December 31, 2021. (V) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank. (W) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Asset Quality





















































Nonaccrual loans $ 26,269



$ 35,035



$ 32,880



$ 43,025



$ 47,185



$ 26,269



$ 47,185

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

887





1,038





330





313





1,699





887





1,699

Total nonperforming loans

27,156





36,073





33,210





43,338





48,884





27,156





48,884

Repossessed assets

310





326





310





362





93





310





93

Other real estate

622





150





144





462





10,593





622





10,593

Total nonperforming assets $ 28,088



$ 36,549



$ 33,664



$ 44,162



$ 59,570



$ 28,088



$ 59,570

























































Nonperforming assets:





















































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 6,150



$ 8,199



$ 8,613



$ 11,290



$ 16,176



$ 6,150



$ 16,176

Construction, land development and other land loans

1,841





803





1,423





1,692





1,566





1,841





1,566

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

11,990





11,117





11,681





11,920





25,830





11,990





25,830

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

7,276





15,691





11,266





16,896





12,315





7,276





12,315

Agriculture (includes farmland)

816





643





661





803





2,075





816





2,075

Consumer and other

15





96





20





1,561





1,608





15





1,608

Total $ 28,088



$ 36,549



$ 33,664



$ 44,162



$ 59,570



$ 28,088



$ 59,570

Number of loans/properties

157





155





152





167





208





157





208

Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 286,380



$ 287,187



$ 302,884



$ 307,210



$ 316,068



$ 286,380



$ 316,068

























































Net charge-offs (recoveries):





















































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 177



$ 3,763



$ 3,529



$ 1,584



$ 4,085



$ 9,053



$ 24,607

Construction, land development and other land loans

(162)





(4)





(105)





(5)





(110)





(276)





350

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

(72)





66





(6)





47





1,982





35





2,290

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

(10)





11,180





517





6,589





626





18,276





1,221

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(102)





(63)





(9)





33





(4)





(141)





(25)

Consumer and other

976





755





400





610





988





2,741





3,496

Total $ 807



$ 15,697



$ 4,326



$ 8,858



$ 7,567



$ 29,688



$ 31,939

























































Asset Quality Ratios





















































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.09 %



0.11 %



0.11 %



0.15 %



0.20 %



0.09 %



0.21 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.15 %



0.19 %



0.17 %



0.22 %



0.29 %



0.15 %



0.29 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.02 %



0.33 %



0.09 %



0.18 %



0.15 %



0.16 %



0.16 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.54 %



1.51 %



1.57 %



1.56 %



1.56 %



1.54 %



1.56 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and

Paycheck Protection Program loans (G)

1.72 %



1.73 %



1.85 %



1.89 %



1.92 %



1.72 %



1.92 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:























































Net income

$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 519,297



$ 528,904

Add: merger related expenses net of tax(X)



—





—





—





—





—





—





6,334

Less: NOL tax benefit (Y)



—





—





—





—





—





—





(20,145)

Net income, excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 519,297



$ 515,093



























































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



92,162





92,683





92,935





92,854





92,559





92,657





93,058

Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(X)

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 0.07

NOL tax benefit per diluted share (X)

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (0.22)

Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$ 1.38



$ 1.39



$ 1.41



$ 1.44



$ 1.48



$ 5.60



$ 5.54



























































Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on

average assets excluding merger related expenses

net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:























































Net income, excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 519,297



$ 515,093

Average total assets

$ 36,947,035



$ 36,298,669



$ 36,096,022



$ 34,544,360



$ 33,690,906



$ 35,975,278



$ 32,645,350

Return on average assets excluding merger related

expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)



1.37 %



1.42 %



1.45 %



1.54 %



1.63 %



1.44 %



1.58 %

























































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding

merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:























































Net income, excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 519,297



$ 515,903

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,412,864



$ 6,373,355



$ 6,287,389



$ 6,197,668



$ 6,108,574



$ 6,322,154



$ 5,974,652

Return on average common equity excluding merger

related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)



7.91 %



8.07 %



8.31 %



8.60 %



8.98 %



8.21 %



8.62 %

























































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to

return on average tangible common equity:























































Net income

$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 519,297



$ 528,904

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,412,864



$ 6,373,355



$ 6,287,389



$ 6,197,668



$ 6,108,574



$ 6,322,154



$ 5,974,652

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,294,728)





(3,297,592)





(3,300,467)





(3,304,994)





(3,306,769)





(3,299,412)





(3,307,639)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,118,136



$ 3,075,763



$ 2,986,922



$ 2,892,674



$ 2,801,805



$ 3,022,742



$ 2,667,013

Return on average tangible common equity (F)



16.26 %



16.72 %



17.49 %



18.43 %



19.57 %



17.18 %



19.83 %





(X) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%. (Y) Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL related to the CARES Act.





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



























































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to

return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:























































Net income, excluding merger related expenses net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 519,297



$ 515,093

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,412,864



$ 6,373,355



$ 6,287,389



$ 6,197,668



$ 6,108,574



$ 6,322,154



$ 5,974,652

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,294,728)





(3,297,592)





(3,300,467)





(3,304,994)





(3,306,769)





(3,299,412)





(3,307,639)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,118,136



$ 3,075,763



$ 2,986,922



$ 2,892,674



$ 2,801,805



$ 3,022,742



$ 2,667,013

Return on average tangible common equity excluding

merger related expenses net of tax,

and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)



16.26 %



16.72 %



17.49 %



18.43 %



19.57 %



17.18 %



19.31 %



















































































































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:























































Shareholders' equity

$ 6,427,236



$ 6,345,441



$ 6,310,337



$ 6,221,846



$ 6,130,669



$ 6,427,236



$ 6,130,669

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,293,320)





(3,296,175)





(3,299,053)





(3,301,940)





(3,304,871)





(3,293,320)





(3,304,871)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,133,916



$ 3,049,266



$ 3,011,284



$ 2,919,906



$ 2,825,798



$ 3,133,916



$ 2,825,798



























































Period end shares outstanding



92,170





92,160





92,935





92,929





92,571





92,170





92,571

Tangible book value per share

$ 34.00



$ 33.09



$ 32.40



$ 31.42



$ 30.53



$ 34.00





30.53



























































Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:























































Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,133,916



$ 3,049,266



$ 3,011,284



$ 2,919,906



$ 2,825,798



$ 3,133,916



$ 2,825,798

Total assets

$ 37,833,970



$ 36,512,119



$ 36,099,924



$ 35,558,418



$ 34,059,275



$ 37,833,970



$ 34,059,275

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,293,320)





(3,296,175)





(3,299,053)





(3,301,940)





(3,304,871)





(3,293,320)





(3,304,871)

Tangible assets

$ 34,540,650



$ 33,215,944



$ 32,800,871



$ 32,256,478



$ 30,754,404



$ 34,540,650



$ 30,754,404

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio



9.07 %



9.18 %



9.18 %



9.05 %



9.19 %



9.07 %



9.19 %

























































Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses on loans to total

loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans:























































Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 286,380



$ 287,187



$ 302,884



$ 307,210



$ 316,068



$ 286,380



$ 316,068

Total loans

$ 18,616,144



$ 18,957,732



$ 19,251,785



$ 19,638,886



$ 20,246,944



$ 18,616,144



$ 20,246,944

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans



(1,775,699)





(1,998,049)





(2,095,559)





(2,272,389)





(2,842,379)





(1,775,699)





(2,842,379)

Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans



(169,884)





(365,841)





(779,989)





(1,139,083)





(963,185)





(169,884)





(963,185)

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and

Paycheck Protection Program loans

$ 16,670,561



$ 16,593,842



$ 16,376,237



$ 16,227,414



$ 16,441,380



$ 16,670,561



$ 16,441,380

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck

Protection Program loans



1.72 %



1.73 %



1.85 %



1.89 %



1.92 %



1.72 %



1.92 %

























































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio

excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and taxes:























































Noninterest expense

$ 119,538



$ 119,815



$ 115,191



$ 119,076



$ 120,205



$ 473,620



$ 497,233



























































Net interest income

$ 244,760



$ 248,567



$ 245,399



$ 254,582



$ 257,634



$ 993,308



$ 1,030,733

Noninterest income



35,757





34,645





35,556





34,008





36,547





139,966





131,534

Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets



1,165





255





(244)





(79)





(675)





1,097





(5,533)

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities



34,592





34,390





35,800





34,087





37,222





138,869





137,067

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the

sale or write down of assets and taxes

$ 279,352



$ 282,957



$ 281,199



$ 288,669



$ 294,856



$ 1,132,177



$ 1,167,800

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the

sale or write down of assets and taxes



42.79 %



42.34 %



40.96 %



41.25 %



40.77 %



41.83 %



42.58 %





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



























































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets, taxes and merger related expenses:























































Noninterest expense

$ 119,538



$ 119,815



$ 115,191



$ 119,076



$ 120,205



$ 473,620



$ 497,233

Less: merger related expenses



—





—





—





—





—





—





8,018

Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses

$ 119,538



$ 119,815



$ 115,191



$ 119,076



$ 120,205



$ 473,620



$ 489,215



























































Net interest income

$ 244,760



$ 248,567



$ 245,399



$ 254,582



$ 257,634



$ 993,308



$ 1,030,733

Noninterest income



35,757





34,645





35,556





34,008





36,547





139,966





131,534

Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets



1,165





255





(244)





(79)





(675)





1,097





(5,533)

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes



34,592





34,390





35,800





34,087





37,222





138,869





137,067

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the

sale or write down of assets and taxes

$ 279,352



$ 282,957



$ 281,199



$ 288,669



$ 294,856



$ 1,132,177



$ 1,167,800

Efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets, taxes and merger related expenses



42.79 %



42.34 %



40.96 %



41.25 %



40.77 %



41.83 %



41.89 %

