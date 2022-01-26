TE Connectivity announces first quarter results for fiscal year 2022

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 24, 2021.

First Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $3.8 billion , up 8% on a reported and organic basis year over year.

Orders of $4.3 billion , up 7% year over year.

Earnings per share (EPS) were a first quarter record on both a GAAP and an adjusted EPS basis. GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations were $1.72 , up 52% year over year, and adjusted EPS were $1.76 , up 20% year over year.

Cash flow from operating activities was $532 million and free cash flow was approximately $370 million , with approximately $410 million returned to shareholders.

TE named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 10th consecutive year and ranked in the top 20 of Investor Business Daily's 100 best ESG companies.

"Our strong first quarter performance reflects the diversity of our portfolio and our global team's ability to execute and deliver sales and EPS growth that exceeded our expectations. We continue to experience a strong global demand environment and our first quarter sales growth was driven by strong sales performance in our Industrial and Communications segments. We also continue to benefit from the strategic positioning of our portfolio and investment in innovation that is focused on growth and sustainability trends in electric vehicles, factory automation, the cloud, and renewable energy," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "We expect to deliver year over year sales and earnings growth in the second quarter as we continue to capitalize on a strong demand environment and our team's ability to continue to execute well despite ongoing volatility in global supply chains."

Second Quarter FY22 Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.8 billion, reflecting an approximate 2% increase on a reported basis and an approximate 3% increase on an organic basis year over year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.52 with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.70, up 8% year over year.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

























For the Quarters Ended

December 24,

December 25,

2021

2020

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,818

$ 3,522 Cost of sales

2,588



2,376 Gross margin

1,230



1,146 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

363



361 Research, development, and engineering expenses

175



162 Acquisition and integration costs

8



8 Restructuring and other charges, net

12



167 Operating income

672



448 Interest income

2



3 Interest expense

(12)



(15) Other income (expense), net

15



(1) Income from continuing operations before income taxes

677



435 Income tax expense

(110)



(60) Income from continuing operations

567



375 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1)



6 Net income $ 566

$ 381











Basic earnings per share:









Income from continuing operations $ 1.73

$ 1.13 Income from discontinued operations

—



0.02 Net income

1.73



1.15











Diluted earnings per share:









Income from continuing operations $ 1.72

$ 1.13 Income from discontinued operations

—



0.02 Net income

1.72



1.14











Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:









Basic

327



331 Diluted

330



333

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

























December 24,

September 24,

2021

2021

(in millions, except share data) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 982

$ 1,203 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $41

2,844



2,928 Inventories

2,845



2,511 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

573



621 Total current assets

7,244



7,263 Property, plant, and equipment, net

3,827



3,778 Goodwill

5,503



5,590 Intangible assets, net

1,509



1,549 Deferred income taxes

2,513



2,499 Other assets

813



783 Total assets $ 21,409

$ 21,462 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 484

$ 503 Accounts payable

1,964



1,911 Accrued and other current liabilities

1,826



2,242 Total current liabilities

4,274



4,656 Long-term debt

3,519



3,589 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities

1,119



1,139 Deferred income taxes

192



181 Income taxes

331



302 Other liabilities

846



847 Total liabilities

10,281



10,714 Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

108



114 Shareholders' equity:









Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 336,099,881 shares authorized and issued

148



148 Accumulated earnings

12,285



11,709 Treasury shares, at cost, 9,911,977 and 9,060,919 shares, respectively

(1,274)



(1,055) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(139)



(168) Total shareholders' equity

11,020



10,634 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 21,409

$ 21,462

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

























For the Quarters Ended

December 24,

December 25,

2021

2020

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 566

$ 381 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

1



(6) Income from continuing operations

567



375 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

198



187 Deferred income taxes

4



(42) Non-cash lease cost

31



30 Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories

33



6 Share-based compensation expense

32



19 Other

(9)



21 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:









Accounts receivable, net

148



(299) Inventories

(264)



(145) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

52



(87) Accounts payable

15



349 Accrued and other current liabilities

(285)



88 Income taxes

34



17 Other

(24)



121 Net cash provided by operating activities

532



640 Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures

(172)



(142) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

54



1 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(100)



(107) Proceeds from divestiture of businesses, net of cash retained by businesses sold

16



— Other

3



2 Net cash used in investing activities

(199)



(246) Cash flows from financing activities:









Net increase in commercial paper

479



— Repayment of debt

(555)



(30) Proceeds from exercise of share options

22



75 Repurchase of common shares

(304)



(119) Payment of common share dividends to shareholders

(163)



(159) Other

(31)



(19) Net cash used in financing activities

(552)



(252) Effect of currency translation on cash

(2)



11 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(221)



153 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,203



945 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 982

$ 1,098











Supplemental cash flow information:









Interest paid on debt, net $ 12

$ 4 Income taxes paid, net of refunds

71



85

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

























For the Quarters Ended

December 24,

December 25,

2021

2020

(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 532

$ 640 Excluding:









Cash (collected) paid pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap

contracts

(41)



30 Capital expenditures, net

(118)



(141) Free cash flow (1) $ 373

$ 529











(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended



December 24,



December 25,



2021



2020



($ in millions)

Net Sales







Net Sales





Transportation Solutions $ 2,158







$ 2,224





Industrial Solutions

1,059









873





Communications Solutions

601









425





Total $ 3,818







$ 3,522























































Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Income

Margin

Income

Margin Transportation Solutions $ 395

18.3 %

$ 308

13.8 % Industrial Solutions

123

11.6





76

8.7

Communications Solutions

154

25.6





64

15.1

Total $ 672

17.6 %

$ 448

12.7 %

















































Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Income (1)

Margin (1)

Income (1)

Margin (1) Transportation Solutions $ 392

18.2 %

$ 431

19.4 % Industrial Solutions

157

14.8





118

13.5

Communications Solutions

163

27.1





75

17.6

Total $ 712

18.6 %

$ 624

17.7 %























(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)









































































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 24, 2021

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 25, 2020

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisitions/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestitures)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions(3):

































Automotive $ (109)

(6.7) %

$ (91)

(5.6) %

$ (18)

$ — Commercial transportation

34

10.3





36

10.8





(2)



— Sensors

9

3.4





13

4.8





(4)



— Total

(66)

(3.0)





(42)

(1.8)





(24)



— Industrial Solutions (3):

































Industrial equipment

167

56.6





119

39.7





(12)



60 Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas

(8)

(3.2)





(6)

(2.5)





(3)



1 Energy

16

9.3





29

16.7





(4)



(9) Medical

11

7.1





12

7.7





(1)



— Total

186

21.3





154

17.6





(20)



52 Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

115

49.1





111

47.5





(1)



5 Appliances

61

31.9





61

31.9





—



— Total

176

41.4





172

40.2





(1)



5 Total $ 296

8.4 %

$ 284

8.0 %

$ (45)

$ 57



































(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





For the Quarter Ended December 24, 2021





(UNAUDITED)



























































































Adjustments



















Acquisition-

Restructuring





















Related

and Other





Adjusted







U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net(1)(2)

Tax Items(3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)







($ in millions, except per share data)





Operating income:



































Transportation Solutions $ 395





3



(6)



—

$ 392





Industrial Solutions

123





12



22



—



157





Communications Solutions

154





1



8



—



163





Total $ 672



$ 16

$ 24

$ —

$ 712











































Operating margin

17.6 %





















18.6 %









































Other income, net $ 15





—



—



(11)

$ 4











































Income tax expense $ (110)





(3)



(7)



(5)

$ (125)











































Effective tax rate

16.2 %





















17.7 %









































Income from continuing operations $ 567





13



17



(16)

$ 581











































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.72



$ 0.04

$ 0.05

$ (0.05)

$ 1.76











































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.





(2) Includes $12 million recorded in net restructuring and other charges and $12 million recorded in cost of sales. (3) Includes a $17 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction. Our estimated annual effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 includes a total income tax benefit of approximately $75 million related to this transaction, with a portion recognized in the quarter ended December 24, 2021 and the remainder to be recognized in the remaining quarters of fiscal 2022. Also includes $12 million of income tax expense related to an income tax audit of an acquired entity, as well as the related impact of $11 million to other income pursuant to the indemnification terms of the purchase agreement.





(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.







TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended December 25, 2020

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net(1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 308



$ 5

$ 118

$ —

$ 431

Industrial Solutions

76





4



38



—



118

Communications Solutions

64





—



11



—



75

Total $ 448



$ 9

$ 167

$ —

$ 624



































Operating margin

12.7 %





















17.7 %

































Other expense, net $ (1)



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (1)



































Income tax expense $ (60)



$ (2)

$ (32)

$ (29)

$ (123)



































Effective tax rate

13.8 %





















20.1 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 375



$ 7

$ 135

$ (29)

$ 488



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.13



$ 0.02

$ 0.41

$ (0.09)

$ 1.47



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Income tax benefits related to an Internal Revenue Service approved change in the tax method of depreciating or amortizing certain assets.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Quarter Ended March 26, 2021 (UNAUDITED)





























































Adjustments













Acquisition-

Restructuring











Related

and Other

Adjusted

U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net(1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)

($ in millions, except per share data) Operating income:























Transportation Solutions $ 398



$ 5

$ 10

$ 413 Industrial Solutions

111





3



5



119 Communications Solutions

103





—



2



105 Total $ 612



$ 8

$ 17

$ 637

























Operating margin

16.4 %















17.0

























Other income, net $ 4



$ —

$ —

$ 4

























Income tax expense $ (106)



$ (2)

$ (2)

$ (110)

























Effective tax rate

17.3 %















17.3

























Income from continuing operations $ 505



$ 6

$ 15

$ 526

























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.51



$ 0.02

$ 0.04

$ 1.57

























(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 24, 2021

(UNAUDITED)



























































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring





















Related

and Other









Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net(1)

Other Items(1)(2)

Tax Items(3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:





































Transportation Solutions $ 1,526



$ 18

$ 135

$ —

$ —

$ 1,679

Industrial Solutions

469





15



73



—



—



557

Communications Solutions

439





1



25



—



—



465

Total $ 2,434



$ 34

$ 233

$ —

$ —

$ 2,701









































Operating margin

16.3 %



























18.1 %







































Other income (expense), net $ (17)



$ —

$ —

$ 28

$ —

$ 11









































Income tax expense $ (123)



$ (7)

$ (35)

$ (6)

$ (333)

$ (504)









































Effective tax rate

5.2 %



























18.9 %







































Income from continuing operations $ 2,255



$ 27

$ 198

$ 22

$ (333)

$ 2,169









































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 6.77



$ 0.08

$ 0.59

$ 0.07

$ (1.00)

$ 6.51









































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Charge related to the transfer of certain U.S. pension plan liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract.

(3) Represents a $327 million income tax benefit for the net reduction in valuation allowances associated primarily with certain tax planning actions as well as improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income, $29 million of income tax benefits related to an Internal Revenue Service approved change in the tax method of depreciating or amortizing certain assets, and $23 million of income tax expense associated with the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction.

(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of January 26, 2022 (UNAUDITED)









Outlook for





Quarter Ending





March 25,





2022



Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.52



Restructuring and other charges, net

0.12



Acquisition-related charges

0.03



Tax items

0.03



Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $ 1.70























Net sales growth

1.7 %

Translation

3.0



(Acquisitions) divestitures, net

(2.0)



Organic net sales growth (1)

2.7 %











(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

