2022 Board of Directors for the Prestigious Executive Service Corps Announced

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Service Corps is the nation's premier nonprofit consultancy with the mission of helping nonprofits attain success. The Executive Service Corps engages highly trained professionals who use their time and expertise to provide nonprofits with the consulting services they need to be successful. Since 1978, to achieve our mission, we provide consulting, coaching, and professional services to nonprofit organizations impacting over 4 million people each year. The Executive Service Corps' ultimate goal is ensuring all nonprofits in our community will have access to the services they need to thrive.

The 2022 Board of Directors has been announced. The Executive Service Corps thanks the following exceptional individuals for leadership on the board of directors:

Dr. Melissa Álvarez Mangual, Ed.D., Founder & Managing Dir., Thriven Partners, LCC

Dr. Melissa Álvarez Mangual, Ed.D., Founder & Managing Dir., Thriven Partners, LCC

Donna Bunch Coaxum, JD, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, OSI Group

Corey Correnti, MBA, Engagement Manager, Executive Service Corps

Brindha Dyer, MBA, Executive Director, Business Transformation, JPMorgan Chase

Rachelle Jervis Chopra, MBA, President and CEO, Executive Service Corps

Tom Lamb, MBA, Engagement Manager, Executive Service Corps

Jeanne Mayes, MBA, Director of HR, SoloInSight LLC and Board Chairperson

Kuldip Mohanty, MBA, Chief Information Officer, HUB International

Madhu Reddy, MS, MBA, Chief Information Officer, Republic Bank of Chicago

David A. Sanders, EdD, Chief Executive Officer, Malcom X College

Gloria Santona, JD, Counsel at Baker McKenzie, Board of Directors of AON

Edward Solan, PhD, Engagement Manager, Executive Service

Upneet Teji, JD, Officer of Business Services Group, Greensfelder, Hemker, & Gale, P.C.

Terra Winston, MBA, CEO and Ringleader, InTerractions

In 2021, the Executive Service Corps provided 239 consulting engagements to charities at an estimated fair-market value of $5,448,100. Through anonymous client feedback surveys, their clients rated the work of the Executive Service Corps as 5/5 (Excellent). Clients reported to the Executive Service Corps that their work helped 4.4 million people in 2021 alone.

President and CEO Rachelle Jervis Chopra commented, "The Executive Service Corps is privileged to have a board of brilliant stewards leading us into what will be a key year of growth." The Executive Service Corps plans to grow paid-staff positions, their number of clients, and their number of engagements provided in 2022. The community is thankful for the work of the Executive Service Corps and their board of directors.

