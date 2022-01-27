PharmD is the fourth collaboration between Butler and Noodle as part of the University's commitment to support learners of all life stages, backgrounds, and demographics

Butler University Expands Relationship with Noodle to Build a Doctor of Pharmacy Online Pathway PharmD is the fourth collaboration between Butler and Noodle as part of the University's commitment to support learners of all life stages, backgrounds, and demographics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. and NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler University, named the Midwest Region's #1 Most Innovative School by U.S. News & World Report, announced today plans to develop a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) online pathway with its partner Noodle , the country's fastest-growing online learning network. The program is currently accepting applications for a fall 2022 start.

This new program marks the fourth that Butler has launched in collaboration with Noodle as part of its commitment to embrace and support learners of all life stages and backgrounds, no matter where they are. Previous collaborations include an online Master of Business Administration (MBA), a Master of Science in Strategic Communication (MSSC), and a Master of Science in Data Analytics (MSDA).

The PharmD online pathway, similar to Butler's on-campus PharmD program, will prepare students to be compassionate pharmacy practitioners who possess the knowledge and skills required as authorities on the use of medications, and who can apply pharmaceutical and biomedical science to the clinical application of drug therapy.

"Through an interdisciplinary and student-centered approach, Butler's PharmD online pathway develops community leaders who are dedicated to serving society and improving patient outcomes," said Dr. Kimberly Beck, Associate Professor and Pharmacy Program Director at Butler University. "Butler is known for excellent instruction, opportunities to engage directly with experienced faculty, and offering real-world experience through hands-on skills instruction, enriching externships, research with faculty mentors, and interprofessional collaborative problem-solving sessions. This approach gives our students the knowledge and skills they need to excel after college—both in the workforce and in life."

Butler has a long history of being fully accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and is currently accredited through June 2028. Butler received preliminary approval from ACPE for the development of the Doctor of Pharmacy online pathway and will undergo a site visit in spring 2022, anticipating final approval in June 2022. Should the online pathway not be approved for any reason, admitted students can join the campus-based pathway.

"In the past, the challenges of designing online programs that capture the clinical experience has prevented many universities from attempting to offer hybrid medical and health-science programs. Our ability to identify high-quality clinical placements in the states that don't currently have such programs is a huge reason why university partners, like Butler, are increasingly choosing us to bring their programs online," said Lee Bradshaw, Chief Strategy Officer at Noodle. "We are so thrilled to have been chosen to work with Butler on their PharmD program to increase access to this burgeoning field."

About Butler University

Butler University is a nationally recognized comprehensive university encompassing six colleges: Arts, Business, Communication, Education, Liberal Arts & Sciences, and Pharmacy & Health Sciences. Approximately 4,500 undergraduate and 1,000 graduate students are enrolled at Butler, representing 46 states and 22 countries. More than 75 percent of Butler students will participate in some form of internship, and Butler students have had significant success after graduation, as demonstrated by the University's 97 percent placement rate within one year of graduation. The University was recently listed as the No. 1 regional university in the Midwest, according to the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings, in addition to being included in The Princeton Review's annual "best colleges" guidebook.

About Noodle

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers, and students fuels innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter .

