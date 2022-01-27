CherryRoad Media announces the launch of the Lake County Press, a weekly newspaper to be distributed in Lake County, Minnesota

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Media Inc. After nearly two years without a local newspaper, Lake County, MN, is regaining its voice this week.

CherryRoad Media, one of the nation's fastest growing media companies, is launching the Lake County Press, a weekly paper to be distributed on Saturdays, starting with the first edition January 29th.

Lake County lost its newspaper in the Spring of 2020, when the Lake County News-Chronicle closed, leaving the area without a source for important local news and information. In response, members of the Lake County community approached CherryRoad about launching a new local media outlet. With a strong commitment to community journalism in Minnesota already in place, answering the call to serve Lake County was an easy decision for CherryRoad CEO Jeremy Gulban.

"We are excited to bring a local newspaper back to Lake County," Gulban said. "Last summer, we started the Rainy Lake Gazette in International Falls, and we recently purchased seven newspapers in communities across Minnesota. Adding Lake County to our growing list of Minnesota newspapers, which also includes the Cook County News-Herald, was an easy decision for us."

For the next four weeks, the Lake County Press will be mailed to all homes in Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Finland, and Knife River. Starting in March, the paper will transition to a subscriber base. CherryRoad used this same model in its successful launch of the Rainy Lake Gazette.

"We hope to introduce the entire area to their new newspaper," Gulban said. "We are confident our neighbors will find valuable the coverage we provide of their communities. We hope everyone will join us with a subscription after these introductory weeks."

Leading the Lake County Press effort will be a familiar face: former Lake County News-Chronicle editor Forrest Johnson will be serving in the same capacity for the Lake County Press. He will be joined by reporter Kitty Mayo. Together, Johnson and Mayo will work to focus the paper tightly on local news and sports from throughout Lake County.

"Forrest and Kitty and others have been working to get this off the ground for several months now," Gulban said. "We all look forward to continuing to work with the community to build the Lake County Press into a trusted institution in the county. Every community deserves good, focused local news, and we are honored to be able to bring that to our neighbors in Lake County."

About CherryRoad Media Inc.

CherryRoad Media Inc. (www.cherryroad-media.com) is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, and is the media division of CherryRoad Technologies Inc. (www.cherryroad.com).

View original content:

SOURCE CherryRoad Media