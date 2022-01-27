Dominion Energy Utah to Launch Program for Customers to Affordably Reduce Carbon Footprint - The CarbonRightSM program allows customers to offset 100% of their carbon emissions from natural gas usage

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy customers in Utah and Idaho will soon have a new and affordable way to significantly reduce their carbon footprint. The CarbonRight program will allow customers to voluntarily offset carbon emissions from natural gas use in their home or business by supporting projects, including in Utah, that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Our customers care about the environment, and they want clean energy for their homes and businesses," said Steven Ridge, Vice President and General Manager of Dominion Energy Utah. "We share those values and this program delivers on them in a big way. It's an easy and affordable way for our customers to reduce their carbon footprint and continue enjoying the benefits of natural gas, which includes reliable service, good value and sustainability. CarbonRight—Your Path to Net Zero— is one more way we're working together with our customers and communities to have a positive impact on the environment and Utah's air quality."

Enrollment for the program will open in March 2022. Participation is voluntary, and customers may enroll or cancel at any time. The program is available to all residential customers, as well as businesses, government buildings and schools. To participate, customers may purchase carbon offsets in $5 blocks on their monthly bill. A typical residential customer can offset their entire carbon footprint, achieving "net zero" carbon emissions from their natural gas usage, by purchasing one block a month. That means a residential customer could offset their carbon emissions for $5 a month or $60 a year.

The carbon offsets offered through the program come from projects that reduce landfill carbon emissions in Utah and Missouri, as well as a forest management project in Minnesota that captures emissions from the environment. The offsets are independently certified through a rigorous and transparent process to ensure they meet the highest standards.

The new program is just one way Dominion Energy Utah is helping its customers reduce their carbon emissions profiles. The company's ThermWise program helps homeowners and businesses conserve energy and save on their monthly bills. The voluntary GreenTherm program allows customers to support renewable natural gas projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farms, food waste, landfills and other sources.

Additionally, the company is advancing the use of zero-carbon hydrogen and carbon-beneficial renewable natural gas to significantly reduce emissions from customers' homes. Learn more about what the company is doing to advance renewable natural gas and hydrogen for the benefit of customers, air quality, and the climate.

