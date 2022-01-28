Castellum presents new management team

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum's newly appointed CEO Rutger Arnhult presents the company's new management team and organisation. The company will have an Executive Management Group comprising 12 people and recruits a Head of Finance and a Chief Legal Officer from Corem Property Group.

In addition to Rutger Arnhult, Castellum's new Executive Management Group consists of:

Jakob Mörndal, COO

Kristina Sawjani, CIO

Jens Andersson , Head of Treasury

Malin Löveborg, Chief Legal Officer

Hanna Brandström, People & Culture

Anna-Karin Nyman , Director Communications

Sven Stork , Regional Manager Stockholm

Mats Eriksson , Regional Manager Mälardalen

Mariette Hilmersson, Regional Manager West

Ola Orsmark, Regional Manager Öresund

Per Gawelin, Regional Manager Central

The roles in the Executive Management Group composes of previous members of the management teams in Castellum and Kungsleden, respectively. Jens Andersson most recently held the role as Head of Finance and member of the Group Management in Corem Property Group. Malin Löveborg most recently came from a role as General Counsel at Corem Property Group. The recruitment process of a new CFO is ongoing.

"I am very much looking forward to developing the Nordic region's leading commercial property company together with this team. All together, we have broad industry competence, a great deal of business know-how and a strong leadership contributing to a strengthened competitiveness," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum.

Castellum's new organisation will promote a broad dissemination of information and collaboration across functions and put the core business at centre through a more focused organisation for property management. Property management will thus play an even more important role in the new organisation and will be led by Jakob Mörndal. The property management organisation includes regional managers as well as project and logistics managers, sustainability manager, key account managers and business development.

For further information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, Castellum, +46 70 458 24 70

Jakob Mörndal, COO, Castellum AB, +46 70 696 82 00

Anna-Karin Nyman, Director Communications, Castellum AB, +46 70 206 75 62

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 19 November 2021, the property value totalled approximately SEK 148 billion, based on ownership of all shares in Kungsleden. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Through Castellum's associated company, Entra ASA, the company is also exposed to the Norwegian commercial property market. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

