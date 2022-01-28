Citizens Trust Bank Partners with Good Places and KNGDM Group to Host an Open House Homeownership Pre-Qualification Event

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Trust Bank in partnership with Good Places Properties will host an open house on Saturday, February 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00p.m., and Sunday, February 6, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Citizens Trust Bank Mortgage Team and the Good Places representatives will be on hand to answer questions about the new Ion Arts mixed-use community in College Park, Georgia.

At the Open House, prospective buyers can learn about securing up to $10,000 in down payment assistance available to qualified first-time home buyers. In partnership with Good Places and KNGDM Group, the event aims to connect potential homebuyers with Citizens Trust Bank's certified mortgage professionals who can provide information on homeownership counseling and down payment assistance programs.

Promoting Ion, College Park, Georgia's newest mixed-use community, Citizens Trust Bank Mortgage professionals will be on hand to prequalify interested homebuyer prospects looking to secure potential residence in the community.

"Celebrating the Bank's legacy of building wealth through homeownership, this event is a living example of our ongoing commitment to having a shared value in the community by promoting the importance of healthy community ecosystems," says Yulanda Munford, Citizens Trust Bank Mortgage Operations Manager. "We are excited to partner with Good Places and the KNGDM Group to bring access to more resources and services to more of the communities' potential homebuyers," added Munford.

The open house will take place at Ion Arts, the 16-unit Condominium site at 1805 Harvard Avenue, College Park, Georgia, 30337. Parking will be available onsite for public use directly across from Ion Arts. Contact Us at https://ctbconnect.com/contact-us-/ for further information.

Looking to get prequalified at the Open House event? Be prepared to bring:

Valid Identification

30-days of employer pay stubs

Self-employed: Two [2] most recent years of tax returns

Last two [2] years Form W2

Two [2] months of bank statements

About Citizens Trust Bank

Celebrating 100 years in the community, Citizens Trust Bank remains committed to providing personalized service and financial solutions to meet the community's growing needs. Through a legacy built on economic equality and well-being, we go beyond meeting the needs of offering banking solutions; our mission is to empower our customers and future generations for financial success. Through its parent company, Citizens Bancshares Corporation, the Bank offers its common stock over-the-counter to the public under the trading symbol CZBS and can be found at www.ctbconnect.com.

About Good Places

Drawing from over 25 years of combined local and international experience, Good Places focuses on neighborhood revitalization through its unique community-centered approach to development. Founded in 2017, Good Places is the first US affiliate of the Ethical Property Company, an international social real estate development business operating in five different countries worldwide. In collaboration with strong value-aligned community and capital partners, Good Places aims to develop equitable and sustainable communities through place-based real estate projects.

About KNGDM Group

KNGDM Group is a leader in aligning capital with values. KNGDM Group is a majority Black-Owned developer primarily focused on developing mixed-use, high-impact projects in the Southeast. They build real estate and invest in people to not just revitalize a community but to break cycles of poverty and drive wealth creation both locally and for their investors.

