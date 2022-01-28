Dow named a 2022 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by Human Rights Campaign

MIDLAND, Mich., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its inclusive workplace, Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to its 2022 list of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality." This marks the Company's 17th consecutive year receiving a perfect score on HRC's Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to the LGBTQ+ community.

Recognition marks Dow’s 17th consecutive year receiving a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index (PRNewswire)

"This important recognition continues to remind us that our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive, and sustainable materials science company in the world is attainable, further motivating us towards achieving that goal," said Amy Wilson, general counsel and corporate secretary of Dow, and executive sponsor of the company's LGBTQ+ and ally employee resource group, GLAD. "We've been advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and equality for more than two decades — imagine what we'll accomplish over the coming decades as we continue to live our purpose and make strides towards our ambition."

Dow offers best-in-class policies and practices for LGBTQ+ colleagues, including equal benefits to same-sex partners for health, dental and life insurance, parental and bereavement leave, relocation, dual-career assistance, and survivor benefits. In addition, last year, Dow enhanced its Total Rewards to be more inclusive in its coverage, furthering the Company's leadership in equitable offerings. As a part of that initiative, Dow established global minimum standards for paid time off for new parents and family caregivers – which includes birthing and non-birthing parents, regardless of gender, as well as adoptive and foster parents.

The company also advocates for public policy around the world to help bring fairness and equal treatment to the LGBTQ+ community. As part of this commitment, Dow continues to support the Equality Act, a comprehensive federal framework that ensures fairness and opportunity for all. Globally, Dow shares best practices with other like-minded organizations, leading the way toward a more diverse, inclusive and equal workplace and world.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Kyle Bandlow

+1 (989) 638 – 2417

KBandlow@dow.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical

Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

www.dow.com (PRNewsfoto/The Dow Chemical Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company