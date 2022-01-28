TODAY: Montana Students, Parents to Rally in Billings to Voice Desire for More School Options

BILLINGS, Mont., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of hundreds of private school students, homeschool families, and community supporters will fill the Yellowstone County courthouse lawn in what has become an annual event celebrating the impact of school choice in Montana.

WHAT:

School choice rally at the courthouse

Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

Jeff Laszloffy , president and CEO of the Montana Family Foundation

A coalition of hundreds of private school students, homeschool families, and community supporters

WHEN:

Noon, Friday, Jan. 28

WHERE:

The Billings Courthouse, located at 217 N. 27th St.

This event is organized by the Montana Family Institute.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

