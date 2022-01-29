CONAGRA BRANDS ISSUES VOLUNTARY ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED EGG IN WISH-BONE® THOUSAND ISLAND AND CHUNKY BLUE CHEESE DRESSINGS

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings due to egg in the product, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. There have been no reports of illness or injury due to the consumption of these products to date.

Wish-Bone® Thousand Island Dressing, 24 oz
The impacted products are identified below. Conagra Brands will work with retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.

Item Description

Each UPC

Batch/Lot Code

Best By Date

Wish-Bone® THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz

0-41321-00645-6

4254200620

BEST BY JAN312023

Wish-Bone® THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING, 15 oz

0-41321-00645-6

4254200720

BEST BY FEB012023

Wish-Bone® THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING, 24 oz

0-41321-00731-6

4254201720

BEST BY FEB112023

Wish-Bone® CHUNKY BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, 24 oz

0-41321-00691-3

4254201320

BEST BY NOV092022

This recall does not impact any other Wish-Bone or Conagra Brands products.

Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers with questions can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-881-3989 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or reach us anytime via email at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com.

For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: Dan Hare
312-549-5355
Daniel.hare@conagra.com

Wish-Bone® Thousand Island Dressing, 15 oz
Wish-Bone® Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing, 24 oz
