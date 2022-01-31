With Series A funding valuing the company at $78 million, The Desire Company is the gold standard for product reviews, revolutionizing the way consumers shop by winning back their trust

The Desire Company Raises $8 Million to Support Retailer Demand With Series A funding valuing the company at $78 million, The Desire Company is the gold standard for product reviews, revolutionizing the way consumers shop by winning back their trust

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Desire Company, the trailblazing content media platform with authentic video reviews, how-to's, and classes from leading professionals, announced an $8 million Series A backed by private investment firms Valor Equity Partners and Cleveland Avenue, LLC. The Desire Company — co-founded by husband-and-wife duo, Eric and Judith Sheinkop — is changing the traditional shopping experience by creating the gold standard for reviews using credible, expert advice instead of influencers for a more trustworthy shopping experience. The funding will be used to support the lineup of brand and retailer partnerships, and opening a new studio in Chicago, Illinois to increase production capabilities in order to meet the growing demand from consumers and partners.

In a world where influencers are paid to promote products that they may or may not care about, and fake reviews are littering the marketplace, as warned by the FTC in their recent announcement, The Desire Company is helping consumers make better-informed purchase decisions by only leveraging expert wisdom from professionals who care deeply about their craft. With a total $14 million raised since its start and a $78 million valuation, the company is focused on providing high quality video reviews from professionals in ever industry using their recommended products. From NFL athletes and celebrity fitness trainers, to licensed wellness experts, make-up artists, stylists and dancers, The Desire Company has a growing library of 4,000+ expert videos, helping shoppers make more informed purchase decisions.

"When the FTC is defining the problem you're solving, you know you're onto something big," said Eric Sheinkop, co-founder and CEO of The Desire Company. "You can't automate authenticity. That's why The Desire Company is pleased to partner with clients who understand the importance of what we offer to customers and the value of our experts' honest recommendations for products they genuinely use and love."

With Chicago roots throughout the company from the founders to investors, the new studio location will help The Desire Company deliver scale at a rapid speed to meet retailer demands, as well as continue to grow their roster of industry experts that ensures consumers receive the most honest, accurate, and helpful product recommendations.

"The Desire Company's expert-led reviews build consumer trust in product reviews, which is growing in importance as the number of 'fake reviews' continues to increase. Eric and Judith bring deep expertise in media and advertising, and we believe there is strong potential for The Desire Company to create significant disruption in the retail landscape," says Jon Shulkin, Fund Manager at Valor Siren Ventures and Co-President at Valor Equity Partners.

The Desire Company blends the best of in-store and ecommerce by bringing human connection back into the consumer experience. Credible direct-to-purchase product content provides expert third party validation in store when consumers are browsing the aisles and online, helping shoppers see how a product looks, feels, smells and functions.

"We want to thank our brand partners for trusting us and our expert pros," adds Sheinkop. "Since none of our videos are scripted the way traditional influencer campaigns are, our model is new and we really appreciate that they're on board with our no-nonsense mission."

About The Desire Company

The Desire Company is a content media platform that is changing the shopping experience. Our mission is to empower shoppers to make more educated, confident purchase decisions by driving credible, expert-driven content reviews, how-tos, and classes brought to you by elite industry professionals who are sharing their wisdom and favorite products. With over 4,000+ videos to-date, the company was created around the passions of professionals at the top of their game, in order to democratize their knowledge and build a community to share it.

About Valor Equity Partners

The Valor Siren Ventures (VSV) mission is to be the leading innovation engine and investor in early-stage food, food technology, retail, and retail technology investing. Rooted in Valor's history of food and retail technology, Valor believes there is an opportunity to develop a new model for venture investing with VSV. Our team aspires to create value by generating differentiated investment opportunities, applying our intellectual capital, and accelerating the growth of portfolio companies through operations assistance in scaling.

About Cleveland Avenue, LLC

Founded by Don Thompson, the former President and CEO of McDonald's Corporation, Cleveland Avenue is a capital firm that invests in food and beverage brands and technology companies that positively disrupt large and growing markets.

