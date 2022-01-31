Fashion Week Goes Coast to Coast with Celebrations in New York and LA

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay (ASX:APT), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, today released its official February 2022 New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Shows events calendar, featuring activations in New York City to Los Angeles. From immersive experiences to shoppable moments, Afterpay is giving consumers front row access to America's best fashion - both digitally and IRL this season.

NYFW: The Shows presented by Afterpay (PRNewswire)

From February 11th through February 16th, Afterpay will bring unique, inclusive NYFW experiences nationwide with interactive programming including 'See Now, Buy Now' collections with 11 Honoré and Sergio Hudson, immersive experiences with Rodarte and much more.

Afterpay's full programming for NYFW includes:

February 11th:

11 Honoré See Now, Buy Now: Returning to the runway this February, designer Danielle Williams Eke will kick off Afterpay's New York Fashion Week with a special multimedia fashion presentation at Spring Studios. The "See Now, Buy Now" fashion presentation will celebrate the brand's five year anniversary and Spring 2022 collection. The show will begin at 6 pm ET and is streamable on NYFW.com and on Afterpay's NYFW Hub.

The Art of Rodarte, presented by Afterpay: Rodarte designers and film directors, Kate and Laura Mulleavy will speak with a special guest about their iconic brand and offer personal insights into their renowned creations from the runway and on the silver screen and new NYFW: The Shows experience.

February 12th:

NYFW ShopsLA: Afterpay will extend NYFW from coast-to-coast with an all-access pass to a FREE consumer experience at Westfield's Century City in Los Angeles on February 12 . ShopsLA presented by Afterpay is open to the public and celebrates the intersection of fashion, music, and entertainment including a live performance by chart-topping singer / songwriter, GAYLE , interactive shopping experiences, free food, prizes and more. The ShopsLA opens Saturday from 12 - 8 p.m. PST and is located inside the atrium of Westfield Century City at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. Afterpay will extend NYFW from coast-to-coast with an all-access pass to a FREE consumer experience atinonis open to the public and celebrates the intersection of fashion, music, and entertainment including a live performance by chart-topping singer / songwriter,, interactive shopping experiences, free food, prizes and more. The ShopsLA opens Saturday fromand is located inside the atrium of Westfield Century City at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.

The Rodarte Experience: This season, NYFW: The Shows will present 'The Art of Rodarte,' an immersive experience featuring Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte spectacular work for runway and screen. The up-close exhibition is open to consumers throughout Fashion Week from Saturday, February 12 th to Tuesday, February 15 th with special time ticketed access on the ground floor of Spring Studios.

February 13th:

Sergio Hudson See Now, Buy Now: Sergio Hudson's show during NYFW will give consumers a front row seat to shop the collection from their own home. The show will begin at 7 pm ET , and will be streamable on NYFW.com.

February 14th:

NYFW The Talks: Future of Fashion Commerce, Presented by Afterpay: During an exclusive panel at Spring Studios, moderator Maghan McDowell of Vogue Business will speak with co-founder of the Dematerialised, Marjorie Hernandez ; CEO of Mythical Gaming, John Linden ; CBO of Infinite World, Umindi Francis; and Founder & CEO of DressX, Daria Shapovalova at Spring Studios at 4 pm ET .

"Afterpay is excited to continue our partnership with Fashion Week which helps us champion and unlock fashion for our customers across the country," says Nick Molnar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Afterpay. "With events in key markets of LA and NYC, Afterpay is connecting great brands with engaged shoppers - democratizing fashion and celebrating the future of retail."

Autumn / Winter 22 will mark Afterpay's second season as the multi-year presenting sponsor of New York Fashion Week: The Shows. For information on Afterpay's events, visit https://www.afterpay.com/en-US/nyfw .

