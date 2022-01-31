INROADS AND WALL STREET BOUND JOIN FORCES TO ADVANCE DIVERSITY IN THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS, Inc. — the world's largest nonprofit committed to preparing underrepresented talent for career success, welcomes Wall Street Bound as its newest partner for the INROADS Financial Services Institute Program. The financial services industry is one of the least diverse industries in America with less than 5% representation of Blacks or Hispanics in senior management levels. The program was launched in 2019 with JPMorgan Chase to build a pipeline of diverse talent into the industry. INROADS Financial Services Institute is kicking off its 4th program year on February 2, 2022, with Wall Street Bound as a new partner.

Together, INROADS and Wall Street Bound form a force to work towards the common goal of creating a diversity solutions platform for the financial services industry. (PRNewswire)

Wall Street Bound, Inc. is a finance education, training, and mentoring nonprofit with a focus on recruiting and preparing diverse college and university students for careers in finance and investing.

"Given the long and established history of INROADS, delivering on their mission and work to prepare underrepresented talent for career success, working together makes sense as, together, we can accomplish more."

"The INROADS large national footprint, pipeline, and 'blue chip' soft skills training, combined with Wall Street Bound's industry knowledge DNA, growing brand and impact as the technical 'tip of the spear,' together form a force multiplier toward the common goal of creating a best-in-class diversity solutions platform at scale for the financial services industry," said Troy Prince, CAIA, Founder & CEO of Wall Street Bound.

"Wealth in America is disproportionate and access to opportunity is not equitable. This is why INROADS has been on a 50-year mission focused on equity, by providing access, preparation, and opportunity to improve the educational and career outcomes for students of color. We are excited to partner with Wall Street Bound as they bring an expertise and passion for preparing and connecting students to long-term careers in the financial services industry," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO, INROADS.

INROADS Financial Services Institute is a 10-week virtual program for diverse college sophomores interested in financial services industry career opportunities. It provides skills development, knowledge expansion of various roles and opportunities within the industry, one-on-one mentoring and coaching, summer info-webinar series, and access to financial services internships. JPMorgan Chase and Houlihan Lokey are key corporate partners of the program announced previously.

For more information on the INROADS Financial Services Institute or joining us at our kickoff event, featuring a diversity panel discussion with leaders of INROADS, JPMorgan Chase, Houlihan Lokey and Wall Street Bound, visit INROADS.org/fsi.

About Wall Street Bound

Wall Street Bound, Inc. is a 501(c)3, IRS recognized finance education, training, and mentoring "workforce development" nonprofit organization with a mission to diversify Wall Street and increase the exposure and awareness of financial services career opportunities among urban and diverse youth. Wall Street Bound (WSB) was launched in Summer 2019 with its inaugural "Introduction to Wall Street" Bootcamp.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

