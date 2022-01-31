Kaleyra Provides Innovative Banking Video Communications for Banca Sella's New Wealth Management Platform

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, has partnered with Banca Sella, a leading Italian bank, to provide an innovative video communication solution for the bank's new wealth management platform "Sella Global Advisory."

With its focus on trusted, secure service, Kaleyra has long been a provider of choice for large financial services companies worldwide, allowing the Company to develop several long-term partnerships in the sector. As Kaleyra's omnichannel portfolio of customer-focused products expands, so does the range of options that Kaleyra can provide to its banking partners, as evidenced by their most recent video-based integration with Banca Sella.

Sella Global Advisory, with Kaleyra's technology integrated into the platform, allows users to make virtual appointments and meet both privately and remotely with Banca Sella representatives over audio and video calls. In an increasingly online world, Kaleyra's integration both increases access and safety for Banca Sella's customers by reducing their need to visit their local branch to meet with a representative.

In addition, the collectively-built platform enables bankers and customers to view and manage all assets in a single application. Sella Global Advisory supports information management and document sharing capabilities, and can trigger email alerts for customers looking to schedule meetings. All of this takes place without requiring additional software or sensitive data, which helps drive efficiency and optimize Banca Sella's interactions with its customers.

"Our goal is to help companies communicate and collaborate with their customers in the simplest, safest and fastest way possible, through the use of the digital touchpoints they already own," said Kaleyra Chief Business Officer Mauro Carobene. "In this case, Kaleyra's video technology facilitates Banca Sella's remote customer interactions, which helps establish and maintain lasting customer relationships. We are encouraged by initial signs of successful Kaleyra Video integrations, and look forward to replicating our omnichannel product offering with additional partners in the coming quarters."

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

About Banca Sella

Banca Sella S.p.A. was established in Biella in 1886. Today Banca Sella, being the commercial bank of the Sella group, has a national presence of almost 300 branches and is widely recognized for excelling in activities such as private banking, payment systems, e-commerce and digital solutions.

The long tradition of Banca Sella grounds on the ability of constant self-renewal and innovation as a base to provide customers with a better service, thus proposing innovative and quality solutions.

