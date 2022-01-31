Karmanos Cancer Institute awarded $352,000 grant from U CAN-CER VIVE Foundation

DETROIT, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TheBarbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute recently received a $352,437 grant from the U CAN-CER VIVE Foundation to help fund a pancreatic cancer research study. The outcomes of this study will help define new standards of care for patients undergoing chemotherapy for this disease.

Left to Right: From U CAN CER-VIVE Foundation; Liz Schumacher, Events Committee, Carol Peters, Events Committee, Kelley LaFontaine, Co-Founder, Todd McKay, Grants Committee. From Karmanos Cancer Institute; Gerold Bepler, M.D., Ph.D., President & CEO, Asfar Azmi, Ph.D., Leader, Molecular Therapeutics Research Program, M. Najeeb Al Hallak, M.D., MS, Medical Oncologist, Linda Filipczak, RN, BSN, MBA, Major Gifts Officer (PRNewswire)

Asfar Azmi, Ph.D., associate professor, Department of Oncology, leader, Molecular Therapeutics Research Program and director, Pancreatic Cancer Research Initiative at Karmanos Cancer Institute and Wayne State University School of Medicine (WSU SOM), and M. Najeeb Al Hallak, M.D., MS, medical oncologist, member of the Gastrointestinal and Neuroendocrine Multidisciplinary Team at Karmanos and assistant professor in the Department of Oncology at WSU SOM, are leading a pilot study titled, "A pilot study of serial blood profiling for micro-RNA expression signature to Gemcitabine/Nab-Paclitaxel in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma patients."

"There are limited, effective therapies for this disease, and more importantly, there are no strategies to date to tell us early on if a treatment is working or not," Dr. Azmi said. "In our study, we collect blood from the patient during the course of chemotherapy treatment and analyze the blood for certain markers. If those markers predict response or resistance to chemotherapy, we will then have new knowledge to help produce scientific advances for the best treatment option for those faced with this disease."

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States, and the state of Michigan is among the states with higher rates of pancreatic cancer diagnoses. Pancreatic cancer is considered incurable in the majority of patients due to advanced stage at diagnosis, and often once diagnosed, the only treatment option is chemotherapy.

"It will be a groundbreaking research finding if we are able to identify that microRNA signature in the blood that tells us 'this chemotherapy is the best treatment option for the patient,' and avoid ineffective treatments that allow a patient's symptoms to worsen and the cancer to spread," said Dr. Al Hallak. "This grant will significantly help improve testing quality and even expand the testing beyond just the microRNA to find other signatures for those patients, which can even influence future research into new drug therapies for pancreatic cancer treatment."

"At U CAN-CER VIVE, we have focused a great deal of our cancer grant funding towards research tackling pediatric cancers, as well as those with a very low survival rate. This research specifically looks at pancreatic cancer, which in addition to having a low survival rate, is also underfunded," said Kelley LaFontaine, co-founder of the U CAN-CER VIVE Foundation. "Our hope at U CAN-CER VIVE is this grant funding will provide the doctors and researchers with the necessary support to fulfill their mission and hopefully ultimately discover findings that raise the quality of life and outlook for those afflicted with this disease."

Currently, there are 10 patients enrolled in the pilot study. The U CAN-CER VIVE grant makes it possible to double the number of participants to 20. Karmanos Cancer Institute is a national leader in clinical trials and at the forefront of offering treatments that define the new standards of care. In fact, Karmanos offers more cancer treatments and clinical trials not found elsewhere in Michigan.

"There is so much more to learn and understand about cancer and cancer treatments, and at Karmanos, it's a team effort," said Gerald Bepler, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of Karmanos Cancer Institute. "The collaborative relationship between researchers and physicians in this study, and funding like the U CAN-CER VIVE grant help to advance our ability to give patients their best advantages in surviving a cancer diagnosis and living longer."

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. Our vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in the state of Michigan. For more than 75 years, our administrative and research headquarters, along with our premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. Our 15 network sites throughout the state deliver market-leading cancer care and clinical trials conveniently to the communities where many of our patients live. Karmanos is recognized by the National Cancer Institute as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Our academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About U CAN-CER VIVE Foundation

Our Mission at U CAN-CER VIVE is to provide vital funding for cancer research to create a cancer free world. Founded by siblings, Ryan and Kelley LaFontaine, it is the ongoing mission of U CAN-CER VIVE to provide vital funding and support for local cancer research grants. Upon becoming an official nonprofit foundation in February 2016, we have raised nearly $3,000,000, providing funds for cancer research grants annually here in the State of Michigan. This passion toward the fight against cancer stems from the heart and soul of the LaFontaine's commitment to give back after experiencing the affliction of cancer firsthand. Operated solely by passionate volunteers, we are proud to be able to donate 100% of profits to our cause. With your help, we will continue to make an impact in the world of cancer.

Logo for the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute (PRNewsFoto/Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer ...) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute