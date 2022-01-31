EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoprecise Sci Corp – a global Predictive Maintenance Solutions Provider – announced their compliance to (Service Organization Control) SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II today. The compliance report will demonstrate the effective controls put in place by Nanoprecise to manage customer data.

Nanoprecise Sci Corp begins its SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Compliance Journey (PRNewswire)

SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II are the highest standards for organizations for managing customer data, and the compliance* based on Drata score (as shown in the image) denotes the continued commitment of Nanoprecise towards enterprise data security and management.

Nanoprecise Sci Corp aims not only to meet the industry standards for security and privacy, but to exceed them. Nanoprecise is under audit which is being conducted by Prescient Assurance, a leader in the compliance attestation domain for B2B SaaS companies. Over the span of next 2-4 months, Prescient Assurance will conduct the examination as per the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to ensure effective management of customer data. The compliance will assure customers that the necessary controls are in place to keep their data secure and ensure that all risks pertaining to data security and confidentiality are mitigated with the advanced information & security practices.

"The journey towards SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates our long-standing commitment towards protecting the data of our customers. The audit will ensure that our policies and procedures are tested & validated," says Sunil Vedula, Founder & CEO – Nanoprecise Sci Corp. This audit affirms the existence of strong & secure internal controls that have been implemented by Nanoprecise to meet the requirements of the security principles, so that our customers can take a total leap of confidence while able to host their mission critical data on Nanoprecise's cloud with peace of mind guaranteed.

At the core of Nanoprecise's solution, is an advanced AES 256 encrypted IoT sensor (that complies with UL2900-2-2) and AI powered software and mobile applications hosted on cloud, is Blackberry penetration tested and is now SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II compliant. This solution offers meaningful insights about the health & performance of machines. By complying with the SOC principles and protocols, Nanoprecise aims to expand the vast array of data that companies can share for analysis and prediction. The compliance ensures that customers can use Wi-Fi, cellular or LoRA network to send complex machine data to the cloud, without any fear of data security or privacy concerns. This exhibits that Nanoprecise have established robust protocols, internal standards & policies in accordance with the AICPA standards for security, availability, integrity, confidentiality and privacy controls. The audit is aimed at bolstering the confidence of customers in sharing their mission critical data with Nanoprecise with peace of mind.

About Nanoprecise Sci Corp

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is a global recognized leader in the automated condition monitoring of industrial machines and equipment using IoT + AI based solution. Nanoprecise specializes in the delivery of comprehensive, cloud-based solutions for the lifecycle monitoring of equipment, using IoT, AI and Data science applications. Through our leading-edge IoT sensor, MachineDoctorTM and our AI powered software platform called RotationLF™, we are defining the industry's service standard for the monitoring and analytics of all types of industrial machines. Nanoprecise serves its global customers through operation centres in Canada, India, the UK, and the USA.

*Audit in process.

Contact:

Tanmay Mhatre

tmhatre@nanoprecisesc.com

