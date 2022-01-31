OPPORTUNITY INTERNATIONAL NAMES MICHAEL CHITWOOD CHIEF PHILANTHROPY OFFICER

Former World Vision USA Executive will Advance Opportunity International's Ability to Empower People in Developing Countries to Work Their Way Out of Poverty

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunity International announced that Michael Chitwood has joined the organization as Chief Philanthropy Officer.

"We're excited that Michael has taken on this critical role for our organization at an important time in our 50-year-old history," said Atul Tandon, Opportunity's CEO. "Michael's reputation as an energetic and visionary nonprofit leader with an inspiring track record in the fight to alleviate global poverty is truly impressive. He will be responsible for developing and expanding our fundraising strategy to propel Opportunity forward in its ability to deliver on our mission and strategic goals."

Chitwood joins Opportunity International from World Vision USA, where he was the Executive Director of Church and Ministry Partnerships. During his tenure at World Vision, Chitwood was responsible for leading a global multi-functional team of approximately 100 staff in partnering with individual churches, church networks, and ministry partners. He also founded Team World Vision, the fastest growing endurance charity program in the United States and top generator of new donors with over 50,000 volunteers and $100 million raised.

In addition to his 15 years of experience developing and implementing new fundraising programs, Chitwood is an established author, public speaker and marathon runner. He earned his master's degree in social work from University of Illinois-Champaign and his Bachelor of Science degree from Olivet Nazarene University.

"I'm pleased to join the Opportunity International leadership team," said Chitwood. "I believe everyone deserves to have a roof over their head, food on their table and see their children have access to a quality education. That's what's at the heart of Opportunity International: finding ways to end extreme global poverty by giving people the opportunity to pursue their dreams, earn a living, and provide for their families. I can't wait to see what this opportunity holds."

ABOUT OPPORTUNITY INTERNATIONAL

Opportunity International is a global non-profit celebrating 50 years of equipping people to work their way out of poverty. Opportunity provides 19.4 million families with innovative financial resources, training, and support to grow their small businesses and send their children to school. In 2020, Opportunity International and its partners released $2.3 billion in capital across more than 30 countries and helped fund 8,800 schools that reached 2.8 million children. Discover more at opportunity.org or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

