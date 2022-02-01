ALIGNED HOLDINGS, INC., (A MEMBER OF THE LYONS & COMPANY, INC. GROUP OF COMPANIES) ASSUMES THE BUSINESS OPERATIONS, AND MANAGEMENT OF KEEP IT SIMPLE

ALIGNED HOLDINGS, INC., (A MEMBER OF THE LYONS & COMPANY, INC. GROUP OF COMPANIES) ASSUMES THE BUSINESS OPERATIONS, AND MANAGEMENT OF KEEP IT SIMPLE

GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Holdings, Inc. (a member of the Lyons & Company, Inc. group of companies) announced today that they have assumed the business operations, and management of Keep IT Simple. Keep IT Simple will be moving its headquarters to a new location in Birmingham, AL.

Aligned Holdings (PRNewswire)

Keep IT Simple offers technology solutions to the Medical, Dental, and Veterinary industries in the Southeast. Services include all-inclusive managed IT services, VoIP solutions, web design, and digital marketing services. The Keep IT Simple staff has been retained and in their current roles.

"Today is the culmination of a strategic vision that was 8 years in the making," said Bill J. Lyons, Chairman and CEO. "The professionals at Keep IT Simple have been serving the technology needs of clients in the southeast for over 20 years, and we are excited to be establishing a new technology division of Lyons HR through this acquisition. These technology services are a perfect compliment to the existing suite of Lyons business services in an increasingly digital world."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lyons HR Inc