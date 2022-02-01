<span class="legendSpanClass">Austin-Based Platform for Outdoor Sports, Which in 2021 Expanded from Texas Saltwater Fishing Across the Southeastern US, Announces Marquee Investors Andrew Chen at a16z, Not Boring Capital, Goodwater Capital, and Others</span>

Captain Experiences Secures $2 Million in Seed Funding <span class="legendSpanClass">Austin-Based Platform for Outdoor Sports, Which in 2021 Expanded from Texas Saltwater Fishing Across the Southeastern US, Announces Marquee Investors Andrew Chen at a16z, Not Boring Capital, Goodwater Capital, and Others</span>

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Experiences ("Captain"), a Texas-born platform for outdoor sports, announced today that it secured $2 million in seed funding.

Captain Experiences (PRNewswire)

The seed round was led by Looking Glass Capital with participation from Andrew Chen at a16z, Not Boring Capital, and Goodwater Capital. Additional investors include Psion Capital, Correlation Ventures, TechNexus Venture Collaborative, Capital Factory, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

"We couldn't be more excited with this world-class group of investors that share our passion for unlocking the outdoors" said Jonathan Newar, Co-Founder & CEO at Captain. "This round of funding allows us to build the team, platform, and brand our adventurers and guides need and deserve."

Attison Barnes, Co-Founder & Head of Product, added, "By making it quick and easy for adventurers to book the trip of a lifetime - and by giving guides the tools they need to manage their businesses - Captain will grow the already massive outdoor sports market and help everyone get outdoors more often with less hassle."

According to the Outdoor Industry Association, Americans spend $887 billion annually on outdoor sports, more than both pharmaceuticals and motor vehicles. Through its streamlined user experience, Captain plans to harness latent demand and latent supply, increasing outdoor participation across all outdoor sports and geographies.

To-date, Captain has focused on southeast saltwater fishing, partnering with over 700 guides and booking thousands of trips while exceeding a 4.9 / 5 average review score. Existing markets include Galveston , Port Aransas , and South Padre Island in Texas, and Destin , Key West , and Clearwater , Florida.

Immediately following the $2 million seed raise, Captain will expand to facilitate fishing trips across the US, including markets in South Carolina , California , Massachusetts , Hawaii , and Alaska .

About Captain

Austin-based Captain makes booking outdoor sports guides quick and easy. Search Captain for your ideal trip, read verified reviews, and book real-time availability with quality, vetted guides. Focused first on US saltwater fishing, Captain will soon unlock all outdoor sports and geographies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Captain Experiences