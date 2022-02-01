Data Science Group to build a World-Leading Center of Excellence with Victoria

The Center will invest AUS$16.4 million to support Australian businesses' rapid development of advanced AI solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Science Group (DSG), a leading Israeli tech firm which is highly regarded for helping businesses solve critical challenges using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) methodologies has decided to open their first international World-Leading AI Center of Excellence in Victoria, Australia.

Minister for Economic Development, Tim Pallas, announced today that Data Science Group (DSG) in partnership with the Victorian Government will set up its Australian AI Center of Excellence (CoE) in Melbourne which will create new jobs and help drive Victoria's economic recovery and growth.

Backed by rigorous scientific research methodologies and innovative AI, the CoE will invest AUS$16.4 million in innovation expenditure over five years to support Australian businesses' AI capabilities from start to finish, including development, monitoring and governance of AI systems in order to meet upcoming data regulations and deliver optimum tangible business impact over time.

Harnessing on Melbourne's strong culture of collaboration, the CoE will bring together academic and industry partners to deliver commercial, educational and research and development projects.

Minister for Economic Development Tim Pallas said: "To supercharge our economic growth and create new jobs, we're supporting experts from across academia and emerging sectors, and empowering our innovators to scale up and create new opportunities through AI."

"The arrival of DSG in Melbourne further establishes our position as an innovation powerhouse – responsive, inclusive and backing future opportunities like AI."

Data Science Group CEO and co-founder Dr Elan Sasson said: "We are excited to partner with the Victorian Government, offering our expertise together with our AI enterprise solutions to Australian business to build AI and machine learning capabilities in diverse domains and use-cases."

This partnership is an example of how the Labor Government is attracting global companies from growth industries in line with the state's International Investment Strategy, supporting economic recovery and growth.

Since its establishment in 2016 in Tel Aviv, DSG has supported global customers and some of Israel's leading technology companies, most recently securing a major contract with Israel's largest international cargo shipping company, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., to develop an AI center of excellence. Together, they will develop advanced models to forecast demand, plan shipping routes, and automate logistical processes into Zim's operational environment.

The Victorian Government recently released its Innovation Statement, a bold new plan to keep Victoria at the forefront of innovation, drive the creation of new industries and support jobs for future generations.

The ambitious plan builds on existing commitments with a new blueprint to turbocharge Victoria's startup ecosystem, grow business and innovation precincts, develop homegrown talent, and commercialise world-leading research – keeping Victoria at the cutting edge.

Victoria's tech sector contributes more than $38 billion to the economy annually and supports almost 140,000 workers across 20,000 businesses.

"AI is an essential part of the future, offering so many opportunities across some of our most important industries from MedTech and FinTech to shipping and retail."

"We invite Australian businesses and members of the growing innovation ecosystem to reach out to explore collaboration opportunities that will help drive economic growth and sustainable business impact."

Data Science Group (DSG) is a global AI Center of Excellence, applying rigorous scientific research methodologies and innovative AI software to solve real-life problems. Our vision is to remove the ivory tower around scientific research and make it useful in the real world. We aim to harness advanced AI/ML technology to find answers to questions that can propel economies and societies forward and make businesses more efficient, prosperous, and better suited to serve the world. https://dsg.ai

