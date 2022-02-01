Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD Total Restore Celebrates 800+ Positive Reviews

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD Total Restore now has over 800 positive customer reviews. Designed by Dr. Steven Gundry, medical researcher and world-renowned heart surgeon, this dietary supplement is formulated to promote a strong, healthy gut lining. Total Restore's potent formula helps support the gut lining to keep users healthier and energized all day and to promote full-body wellness.†*

Gundry MD’s Total Restore is a Powerful Dietary Supplement That Promotes A Healthy Gut Lining

What is Gundry MD Total Restore?

Total Restore's ground-breaking formula combines 16 ingredients to support the overall health of users by helping to minimize issues associated with a weak gut and consumption of lectins. By supporting and nourishing your gut lining with Total Restore, users can experience support for digestive issues such as bloating or gas, a healthier, more comfortable body weight, and less fatigue. Total Restore by Gundry MD contains no artificial sweeteners or added sugars compared to many other dietary supplements and helps to combat the junk food cravings that users may experience. This 4-in-1 formula contains natural ingredients and the right compounds to help promote healthy gut bacteria, support digestive health, minimize unhealthy food cravings, and increase energy levels.†*

Gundry MD Total Restore's Key Ingredients

Here are four of the most powerful ingredients in Total Restore's formula - a formula found to help users in energy levels, skin and joint health, and more.

L-Glutamine - An amino acid that helps reduce junk food cravings and helps support weight management.

N-acetyl D-glucosamine - A powerful compound that helps ease joint discomfort, supports the absorption of lectins in the gut.

Licorice root extract - Has been found in studies to help the lining of your gut wall.

PepZin GI™ - A combination of two "gut-heroes", Zinc and L-carnosine, that help soothe the gut lining.

Other ingredients in Gundry MD's Total Restore include:

Grape Seed Extract

Grapefruit Seed Extract

Magnesium

Wormwood Powder

Maitake Mushroom Extract

Berberine Bark Powder

Marshmallow Root

Black Pepper Seeds Powder

Cinnamon Bark Powder

Gundry MD Total Restore Reviews

"Myself, husband and mother have been using Total Restore for a solid month now. I personally feel better internally with eating vegetables. I would get so painfully bloated in my stomach every time I ate cabbage, stir fry etc. I was just noticing last week I do not have to take tums anymore to relieve the bloat. We all have more energy and feel fuller. I feel overall better in my digestive track. My husband can say the same."* - Christal S. January 10, 2022

"Almost finished with my first bottle and the results have been extremely positive! My stomach bloating has gone down drastically and my GI system is back on track. Can't wait to see the results after bottle #2. So far so good!"* - John C. January 4, 2022

"Total Restore has completely changed my life. I noticed a big difference after taking my first bottle and was so impressed, I have now ordered enough to get me through a year. Can wait to try some other products as needed.. Keep up the good work, cheers from Australia"* - Penny S. October 19, 2021

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Where to Buy Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for a first-time customer price of $49.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day money-back guarantee. The suggested use of Total Restore is to take 3 capsules per day with a glass of water. For more information, watch Dr. Gundry's Total Restore FAQ video on the Gundry MD Youtube channel.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health-booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , MCT Wellness , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD Products come with a 90-day money back guarantee if you are not satisfied.

For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Steven Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous Plant Paradox Diet. Dr Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code will be released on March 8, 2022, and available for pre-order. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com.

