Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana™ Tequila Set for Strategic Global Expansion.

NEW YORK and WOLFENBÜTTEL, Germany, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 640,000 9L cases sold in 2021, Teremana® Tequila has been the most successful launch of a spirits brand in U.S. history. From this unparalleled start, the brand is focused on furthering strategic expansions in the US and international markets.

Created and introduced by founder Dwayne Johnson alongside co-founders Dany Garcia, Jenna Fagnan, and Ken Austin, Teremana® Tequila, a super-premium, hand-crafted, small-batch tequila, has seen resounding success since its introduction in March 2020, initially in the U.S. and then followed by Canada and Mexico. Given tequila's position as the fastest growing major spirits category in the U.S., and with double-digit growth coming from the super premium segment, Teremana sees only opportunity ahead. During its short time on the market, Teremana has been recognized by some of the world's most prestigious spirits awards, named Market Watch's Best New Spirits Product 2021 and named Tequila of the Year at The USA Spirits Ratings, amongst winning other distinguished quality awards.

"The launch of Teremana Tequila has been an unprecedented and historic success in North America," said Dwayne Johnson. "It has far exceeded all of our expectations and accelerating at an extraordinary pace towards its full potential. Taste, quality and affordability are the keys to Teremana's success, but the driving force will always be the brand's deep, mana fueled connection with the people.

This is a very inspiring road for me and my founding partners to travel down as this dream has become a reality."

Industry experts credit the unprecedented growth of Teremana to the company providing top-shelf premium quality and superior taste at an accessible price for all, coupled with the unparalleled authentic connection of Dwayne Johnson with hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide.

The company founders also credit much of the success of Teremana to the one-of-a-kind family partnership established with the Siete Bucks Spirits family, the Lopez family from Jesus Maria in Jalisco, Mexico, and the Mast Family from Mast-Jägermeister for exclusive distribution. Each of the three companies is very successful and entrepreneurial in their own right but combining the three into a new form of partnership that hasn't existed in the spirits industry before is proving a winning combination.

The Lopez family from Jalisco, Mexico are co-owners in the Teremana brand. The incredibly respected and credentialed family has built a unique home on their grounds solely for Teremana - Destilería Teremana de Agave. Here they craft Teremana with love, made the right way, in small batches.

"We have created a trailblazing, legacy partnership with Mast-Jägermeister and have worked closely from a place of shared values, principles and a core belief in the Teremana brand," said Johnson. "It is now time to make Teremana Tequila a true global tequila brand, to be enjoyed by the people around the world. Moving forward, we will work extremely hard to increase capacity, scale and distribution.

But like with anything I do, Teremana will never cut corners and we will always deliver the highest of quality and best in taste. The consumers deserves the best and that's what we will proudly deliver to them. I'm excited to work closely with my Mast-Jägermeister partners to help Teremana live up to its full potential and to truly become the 'Tequila of the People' worldwide."

Already serving as the exclusive distribution partner for the brand, as a strategic investor and partner, Mast-Jägermeister will bring additional global sales, marketing and logistics expertise as well as organizational structure to support the brand's continued success and growth.

"Given the rapid success of Teremana under the leadership of its founders, drivers and inspirators, the time is right to take this unique brand and our partnership to the next level," said Michael Volke, Global CEO of Mast-Jägermeister SE. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Dwayne, Dany, Jenna, Ken and to help bring the vision of a highest quality, responsibly sourced tequila for the people to an even larger audience and to key international markets."

The combined ownership team is excited about the future of the Teremana brand and is committed to making it available to a global audience at retail locations, bars and restaurants around the world. Teremana will soon live out its promise to bring people together from around the world and share the gratitude and the mana.

"For our company, this is a very exciting opportunity to add such a strong and dynamic brand to our portfolio," said Volke. "It is a great complement to our line of Jägermeister products, and we look forward to tapping our deep industry relationships to continue to expand its footprint in the U.S., as well as bring Teremana to top beverage markets of the world. We are all committed to having Teremana as the next major brand in our portfolio."

Terms of the investment will not be disclosed.

About Teremana Tequila

Teremana is a super-premium small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dany Garcia, Jenna Fagnan, and Ken Austin. It is crafted at Destileria Teremana De Agave in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highland mountains. With three expressions - a blanco, reposado, and an añejo - its name loosely translates as 'spirit of the earth', from the Latin word 'terra', meaning earth, and the Polynesian word 'mana', meaning spirit. Made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills, Teremana has been coined, 'the tequila of the people'. For more brand information, visit Teremana.com or follow us @Teremana

About Mast-Jägermeister

Founded in Germany in 1878, Jägermeister is the world's most successful herbal liqueur. This fifth-generation family-owned business has always been guided by its core values to inspire customers, ensure outstanding quality, and maintain respect for people and the environment. Today Jägermeister is available in 150 countries and is dedicated to finding the balance of tradition and innovation through actions guided by the responsibility to past and future generations. Jägermeister is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY. Visit www.MastJagermeisterUS.com. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

