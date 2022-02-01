GrapeCity Developer Solutions Releases ActiveReports.NET v16

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce ActiveReports. NET v16. This latest major release focuses on coupling the newest tech with ease of use to highlight ActiveReports. NET's featured-packed controls and powerful backend reporting engine. ActiveReports. NET v16 upgrades developers' design toolkit for intuitive and dynamic reports.

With the release of .NET 6 in November 2021, the ActiveReports. NET team added support for Microsoft's new technology in the v16 release. To get started with ActiveReports on .NET 6, users will need Visual Studio 2022 with .NET 6 installed. Once the necessary tools are installed and integrated with Visual Studio 2022, they can either create a new application or upgrade an existing application to .NET 6. To create a new application with ActiveReports, start a new blank project or use one of the many pre-built project templates ActiveReports provides. To learn more about .NET 6 support in ActiveReports. NET, read the release blog.

The ActiveReports. NET v16 release introduces a new Blazor Viewer to its existing report viewer components for the web. As a result of several customer requests, the team has wrapped the JSViewer component to integrate into Blazor applications easily. With the addition of this new viewer, users can bring the functionality, familiar UI, and comprehensive API of the JSViewer to C# web applications. Visit the website to see the Blazor Viewer in action and explore the project templates.

In this release, the ActiveReports. NET team has added animations to Chart and Table controls in Page and RDL reports. By highlighting chart series and table rows on the mouse hover, these animations help .NET developers create richer and more valuable reports. The team has also included a chart load animation to help grab users' attention and provide more aesthetic appeal. These animations are supported when previewing reports in the JSViewer or WebViewer controls. Read the release announcement to discover more about the new animations in ActiveReports. NET v16.

"With new features such as chart wizards, Blazor Viewer, and .NET 6 support ActiveReports.NET v16 helps developers, as well as end users, create better reports, faster," said Product Manager, Mateen Firoz.

