InventHelp Inventor Develops Hose/Valve Stem Connector for Inflating Tires (PHL-135)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of having to hold the air hose nozzle on the valve stem while increasing the tire pressure," said an inventor from Collingdale, Pa. "I found it particularly unpleasant during inclement weather."

He developed the patent pending MONKEYAIR to keep an air hose connected to a tire valve stem while increasing tire pressure. As such, it eliminates the need for the motorist to bend over or stoop down to hold the hose in place, reducing the chances of muscle strain and back pain. What's more, assures accurate tire pressure levels every time and remains securely in place until disconnected. It is also durable, practical and easy to use. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHL-135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

