InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Securing Rebar in Place (PBT-100)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working in the construction industry, I found that one of the more time-consuming tasks for contractors involves the connection of rebar," said an inventor from Phoenix, Ariz. "So, I came up with an easier way to get the job done."

He developed REBAR CONNECTOR to join sections of rebar together for easier placement. As such, it helps strengthen rebar connections and secures the rebar in required positions. Thus, it eliminates the need to hand-tie the independent lengths of rod. Since it saves time and effort, it also increases productivity for workers and improves customer service.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-100, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

