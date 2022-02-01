NAL Research Celebrates 25 Years

MANASSAS, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAL Research®, a leader in innovative, military-grade, global SATCOM & Assured Position, Navigation, and Timing (A-PNT) solutions, is celebrating its 25 Year Anniversary! It started in 1997 when Founder and current Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Dr. Ngoc Hoang, set out to provide cutting-edge solutions to the U.S. government. In 2003, NAL Research partnered with the only global satellite service provider, Iridium®, becoming one of their first Value Added Manufacturers. NAL Research built its foundation on an intimate knowledge of the Iridium constellation and deep understanding of its customer's missions. NAL Research played a key role in the development and advancement of Iridium's Short Burst Data (SBD) protocol, leading to the first SHOUT personnel tracker and namesake for NAL Research's current line of best-selling products. "We were founded for, and remain, on the cutting-edge of technology development, allowing us to quickly transition new capabilities into products for our customer's unique requirements," said Dr. Hoang.

Today, NAL Research is a global leader in enterprise tracking equipment for military, government, and industry needs. In 2021, NAL Research launched the QUICKSILVER®, one of the first devices to utilize Iridium's new Certus 100 Midband service and is delivering next-generation A-PNT and GPS-Independent Navigation solutions. Its products are used globally in a range of applications including asset tracking, search and rescue, remote sensing, and command/control of land, sea, and airborne platforms. President, Robert Bills, says "Our customers operate on a worldwide basis, often in the most remote locations and challenging environments. At NAL Research, we are committed to enabling their success by pioneering solutions for communication and A-PNT that work anytime, anywhere."

Throughout 2022, NAL Research is hosting a series of events, including INDUSTRY DAY, to kick-off their 25 Year Anniversary.

NAL Research® leads the industry in delivering innovative, military-grade, global SATCOM & Assured-PNT solutions that are trusted by government and enterprise customers around the world. NAL Research has pioneered multiple miniature Iridium SATCOM capabilities for IoT and streaming solutions, with 100's-of-thousands of devices in operation with our customers worldwide. NAL Research's global communication products, coupled with its layered GPS Independent Navigation technology, make it the ideal partner for the government and industry's toughest challenges. For more information, visit www.NALRESEARCH.com.

