Princess Cruises Expands Contactless MedallionPay Payment into Destinations

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests sailing on Princess MedallionClass™ ships now have a contactless purchasing option that eliminates the need for them to carry cash or credit cards into destinations on their cruise vacation. The premium cruise brand today announced the expansion of MedallionPay™, the frictionless payment experience that lets guests use their Princess Medallion® wearable device to shop, play, eat and drink, with a number of merchants in ports of call in the Caribbean, Mexican Riviera and all Alaska ports of call, and also to now include 7% back on shoreside purchases as an onboard ship credit for the inaugural year.
MedallionPay
Previously exclusive to purchases made on board a Princess MedallionClass ship, MedallionPay expands the safety and convenience of contactless payment into ports, allowing guests to leave their wallets and smart phones in their stateroom safes and use their Medallion to shop with added security in stores displaying the MedallionPay seal in their storefronts.
"MedallionPay offers the ultimate in payment convenience and security for guests both on board and now in ports we visit seamlessly blending the onboard and destination experience," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "What makes MedallionPay extra special is the instant onboard value it delivers to guests in addition to base benefits with their associated credit card."
MedallionPay currently is available in St. Thomas, Cabo San Lucas, Cozumel, and Puerta Vallarta, with more destinations and merchants being added in the near future, including extensions into all Alaska ports Princess ships call on. Among prominent merchants now accepting MedallionPay are Diamonds International and Cariloha, as well as more than 65 other retailers from restaurants, bars, souvenir stores, and jewelers to museums and excursion operators. MedallionPay is available to all retailers large and small with no setup or monthly fees to register as a MedallionPay merchant, no required long-term contracts and the software is free to use. Merchants simply pay a transaction fee that includes all credit card processing fees and can cancel service at their discretion.
"We are so excited to be partnering on the MedallionPay program with Princess Cruises," said Wendy Tarapani, Diamonds International. "Our guests are finding it an easy way to make their purchases since MedallionPay is a natural extension to the onboard experience."
Guests who make purchases with participating merchants enjoy the convenience, security and a 7% shipboard credit on purchases when they associate a credit card with a MedallionPay account. And it equates to even bigger rewards when guests associate their MedallionPay account with a cash back credit card.
"Being able to shop using my Medallion made purchasing easier and having a discount associated with it is fantastic," said Lori Woodbury, a guest on Crown Princess who trialed MedallionPay during its St. Thomas trial in early 2020. "You don't have to remember your room key, and you never have to have cash or a credit card with you."
No credit card or personal information is stored on the Medallion. And the MedallionPay ecosystem exceeds the security levels used in financial institutions and passports by using the latest methods of tokenization, abstraction and encryption.
When making a purchase with participating retail locations in select ports of call, merchants securely confirm the transaction with two-factor authentication that exceeds typical credit card transaction.
Princess has offered MedallionPay contactless payment for all onboard purchases on MedallionClass since the Princess MedallionClass Experience debuted in late 2017.
Princess delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring world-class dining and entertainment, all elevated by the Princess MedallionClass Experience. The Medallion enables everything from expedited, contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.
About Princess Cruises:
One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).
In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.
