Spectrotel Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

NEPTUNE, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization recognizes Spectrotel as a leader in positioning and selling Cradlepoint's 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.

Spectrotel's new specialization, supports Cradlepoint's efforts of selling the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability.

"This partnership enables us to provide leading-edge 5G services to our enterprise customers to meet their growing wireless WAN requirements for increased speed, lower latency, and increased productivity through the ability to connect more devices, said Ross Artale, Spectrotel President and COO. "By providing our customers with best-of-breed technology that can be woven into our human crafted solutions, this specialization underscores our commitment to keep the 'customer at the core' of everything we do."

By combining its NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for its new 5G modems and antenna systems, Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business. Specific capabilities include combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single wireless WAN; supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures; and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.

"Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space," said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. "Our reseller, service provider, and technology partners play a crucial role in this mission. The addition of Spectrotel to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business."

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoin t is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint NetCloud, the personification of the company's Elastic Edge vision, is a subscription-based service with purpose-built endpoints that delivers a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 22,000 businesses and government agencies around the world rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected, including 75% of the world's top retailers, 50% of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest US cities. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.

