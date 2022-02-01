Spire Capital Partners Portfolio Company, O2B Kids, Expands its Georgia Footprint with the Acquisition of Cedars Preschool O2B Kids continues to grow its early education footprint in Georgia through its acquisition of Cedars Preschool

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O2B Kids ("O2B"), a premier provider of early education services, announced that it has acquired Cedars Preschool (or "Cedars"), a provider of high-quality early education services in Georgia.

Based in the greater Atlanta region, Georgia, Cedars operates preschools providing families with an education-focused and industry-leading environment for early education services. Since its founding, Cedars has demonstrated excellence in its program offerings, curriculum, and facilities, evidenced by its Quality Rated Child Care designations by the State of Georgia. Cedars operates eight schools in the greater Atlanta region, and O2B now has 10 schools operating in the state of Georgia.

"We are excited to continue expanding our footprint in Georgia by welcoming the Cedars family to O2B," said O2B Kids CEO Andy Sherrard. "Their team operates exceptional schools providing a premium learning environment for children and families. We are excited to welcome all of the team members of Cedars to O2B. We will continue their legacy by expanding upon their unique preschool offering."

"O2B is an excellent preschool operator and will be a great corporate parent to the Cedars' schools," noted Thad Joiner, Cedars Founder. "Our management team will gain additional resources to provide enhanced curriculum and learning opportunities for all of our students and families."

"Andy and the team at O2B have invested over two decades building a trusted brand that is founded on their commitment to provide families with the highest quality of early education," shared Rupali Varma, Principal at Spire Capital. "In Cedars, we have found a team and organization that shares the same values as O2B, and we could not be more excited to partner with them as we continue to strive to meet our families' needs."

About Spire Capital Partners

Spire Capital Partners (https://spirecapital.com) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in lower middle market companies within the technology-enabled business services, media, communications, and education sectors. Spire Capital Partners was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire Capital Partner professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing, and advisory experiences that they leverage to assist portfolio companies in accelerating growth, guiding strategic direction, and executing their business plans.

Spire Capital Partners is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Act of 1940. Market conditions can vary over time, and past fund performance does not guarantee future fund results.

About O2B Kids

O2B Kids (http://www.o2bkids.com/) is a leading provider of early education services for children in the Southeast U.S. O2B offers preschool education for children 0 to 5 years old, afterschool enrichment programs for elementary school students, and an unprecedented family membership program for all kids 0 to 13 years old. For one all-inclusive price, O2B provides classes in karate, gymnastics, cheerleading, dance, music, drama, art, science, technology, sports, languages and more. While kids experiment with a rich variety of activities and discover their passions, parents enjoy unrivaled convenience and value. O2B's magical facilities give a safe neighborhood back to kids and deliver valuable enrichment and character-building opportunities to our future generation. Follow O2B on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and events.

