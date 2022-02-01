Xello Named Winner of Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021 in Secondary Education Category

Panel of Educator Judges Recognized Standout Products for Providing Support to Teachers and Students

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xello, the award-winning K-12 college, career and future readiness program, was named winner in the Secondary Education category of the Tech and Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021, which recognized outstanding education technology products that provided exceptional services to teachers and students in 2021. Xello was selected by a panel of esteemed educators for Xello's ability to support education (no matter what the learning environment) through a discovery-based model, where students acquire real-world skills, knowledge and confidence to prepare both for life after high school and for the workforce

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence," said Matt McQuillen, Xello Co-Founder and CEO. "At Xello, we are always looking for ways to continue to empower educators and students with the necessary tools to help students better understand themselves, identify career options, and plan for the future. This acknowledgement from Tech & Learning serves as a way to distinguish Xello from other future readiness options, and we look forward to continuing to develop more innovative ways to help learners create successful futures."

Xello uses web-based assessments to help expose students to careers that best match their interests. As students explore their matches, they learn about a day in the life of a professional, typical career paths, and educational requirements to succeed. When they find options that resonate, they can save them to their personalized portfolio, alongside their goals and accomplishments. Both educators and parents can review and report on students' saved options, lesson progress and college applications as they support and guide students in pursuing their desired pathway.

"Two thousand twenty-one was another challenging year for schools, so it was inspiring to see both educators and the industry continue to come up with new solutions to support teaching and learning," said Christine Weiser, Tech & Learning Content Director. "Our judges were impressed with the creativity presented by our Best of 2021 nominees, many of whom found new and innovative ways to use technology to ensure students continue to get an equitable education in any learning environment."

In addition to supporting all pathways, Xello's built-in lesson curriculum also aims to support the whole student. The curriculum includes social and emotional learning (SEL) focused topics such as self-advocacy, transition to high school, and work-life balance–ensuring that students have the skills not only to achieve their goals but to thrive as individuals, socially and emotionally.

Xello will be recognized in the February 2022 edition of Tech & Learning magazine. To see Xello recognized on the list of winners, please click here.

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Based in Toronto, Canada, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. Learn more about Xello at www.xello.world.

