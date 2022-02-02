about-face Drop 10 - The Shine of the Times

a Collection for Body Designed to dial up the brights and glow like you mean it

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- about-face, the multi-dimensional beauty brand founded by Ashley Frangipane, professionally known as Halsey, announces the release of its first franchise for body. An extension of two of the brand's signature collections, Fractal and Light Lock, Shine of the Times features exclusive shimmering formulas and a luxurious contoured brush for smooth application. Always 100% vegan and cruelty-free,the capsule drops today.

In line with the brand's promise of transformation and personal self-expression through makeup for every face, the Shine of the Times is a breakthrough in both color and shine for every body. The refined glitter formulas are futuristic, transfer-resistant and long-wearing with potent pigments and super fine celestial sparkle.

"The Shine of the Times campaign is all about illuminating and celebrating every part of the body you're in", said Halsey about-face Founder, Head Makeup Artist, and Chief Creative Officer. "My hope for these formulas is that they will help about-face enthusiasts shine a light on their favorite parts of themselves, head to toe."

The new about-face collection includes five (5) shades of Light Lock Illuminating Body [SRP $18], a jelly cream that shimmers in shades ranging from an luminescent lavender with a blue shift to a warm bronze with a gold shift and more. Fractal Glitter Dust [SRP $16] is a silky formula that melts into the skin in shades ranging from a deep emerald with blue sparkle to a silvered iced pink and color shifting chrome in various hues. Rounding out the drop is the velvety-soft all-over Light Lock Body Brush [SRP $15], designed to pair perfectly with the jelly creme product and engineered with a sensual, tufted shape to skim over the body.

Light Lock Illuminating Body is a featherweight, buildable veil of pearly color that blurs imperfections and dials in a sun-kissed glow transforming from subtle shimmer to next-level luminosity with each layer. The blendable formula can be worn over or under other products for an all-day sheen that won't transfer, smudge or wear off.

Fractal Glitter Dust is a crystalline pigment that melts onto the skin playing with the light for a pure, multi- dimensional sheen. It's formulated for both the body and face and glides on smooth-as-butter, then softens into a luminous, delicate gleam.

Light Lock Body Brush is an ultra-luxurious and high-performance brush, contoured and shaped to follow every curve of the body. Made from 100% synthetic filaments, its shape and super soft texture allow for even, flawless application and perfect blending.

This collection and all about-face products are available exclusively at www.aboutface.com .

About about-face: Make-u(p) without rules. Made for the many versions of you, about-face is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and all humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad and personal method to becoming the greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us and all experimental versions along the way.

About Halsey: Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide. Her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, was released in August of 2021 and was produced by Trent Reznor. It follows the release of Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list in November, 2020. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award. In January 2021, Halsey introduced about-face, multi-dimensional makeup made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

For more information: www.aboutface.com /@aboutfacebeauty

