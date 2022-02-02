Advarra Launches New Clinical Research Conduct Training to Streamline Site Activation Training program leverages Advarra's research expertise and technology footprint to accelerate study start up by quickly and effectively educating principal investigators and site staff.

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, research quality and compliance consulting services and clinical research technology solutions, announced today the launch of their new Clinical Research Conduct Training aimed at streamlining site activation and reducing the training burden on sites. A core component of Advarra's broader comprehensive Research-Ready Training offerings, this tailored curriculum is designed to prepare investigators for research in one third of the time as traditional training programs. The program ensures an efficient and comprehensive training experience for sites new to research as well as experienced researchers and is comprised of introductory essentials including ICH good clinical practice, human subjects protection, participant recruitment, and diversity and inclusion in clinical trials. Unlike other offerings available in the market, Advarra's Clinical Research Conduct Training integrates required research topics with an operational mindset to ensure researchers can quickly turn knowledge into practice and successfully and compliantly conduct a study.

More new-to-research sites are being engaged in trials to reach patient populations, achieve enrollment and startup objectives, and adapt to site staffing shortages and turnover. While effective training is shown to expedite timelines and enrollment, historical approaches require investigators and staff to repeat redundant and cumbersome training programs across each sponsor and study. Advarra's training approach not only streamlines course topics, but provides researchers test-out options, and tracks their training status across studies and sponsors, minimizing redundant training and reserving resources to focus on a study's success.

"It's time to reimagine how we learn about clinical research," said Orla Mester, SVP of Professional Services at Advarra. "We have heard from our research community that they need new training options beyond traditional, cumbersome programs. Our Clinical Research Conduct Training addresses problems we've long heard from sites that training is often not engaging, time intensive, and duplicative. With this streamlined approach, we are addressing timely industry challenges through an innovative solution and ultimately providing clinicians and study staff more time to spend with their patients."

The Clinical Research Conduct curriculum is part of Advarra's broad Research-Ready Training portfolio, which has been informed by decades of training over 50,000 investigators and site staff and enabling the broader research community. Advarra's training offerings ensure study teams, site staff, and investigators are prepared to conduct efficient and compliant clinical trials with training options covering technology workflows, study-specifics, virtual investigator meetings, custom SOPs, and more.

About Advarra

