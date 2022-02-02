Aidentified Announces Wealth & Relationship Intelligence on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Aidentified customers can now benefit from next generation relationship intelligence to uncover and monitor their prospects and clients in real-time

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified, a leader in AI-powered prospecting and relationship intelligence, today announced it has launched Aidentified Wealth & Relationship Intelligence on Salesforce AppExchange. Now, Aidentified customers can uncover new introduction paths to top prospects, track prospect and client wealth through proactive triggers and access robust client and prospect profiles. These profiles include professional and personal contact information as well as information pertaining to client and prospects' interests, family, home value, career milestones and financial updates – allowing users to engage prospects with the services they need when they need them most.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Aidentified Wealth & Relationship Intelligence is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000G0yL7UAJ.

Aidentified Wealth & Relationship Intelligence

Aidentified helps empower customers with next generation relationship intelligence to uncover and monitor their prospects and clients in real-time. This end-to-end solution enables financial advisors, wealth managers and sales professionals to uncover new introduction paths to top opportunities and enhance prospecting efficiency and productivity.

Comments on the News

"Our services are a great strategic fit for any organization looking to improve client retention, generate new business through streamlined referrals and identify prospects in their target markets. We are deeply honored to be part of Salesforce AppExchange and are excited to help our clients drive superior growth," says Ned Dane , Chief Strategy Officer at Aidentified.

"We have been leveraging Salesforce and Aidentified separately for the past year and a half. Being able to integrate Aidentified's prospecting and relationship insights directly into our instance of Salesforce is a huge win, and we're excited for this integration to support our business development efforts," says Arthur Ambarik , CEO and Financial Advisor of Perigon Wealth Management.

"We are thrilled to launch a new innovative prospecting application to our financial services customers," says Cory Haberkorn , Senior Manager, Industry Advisor - Wealth & Asset Management. "Aidentified brings powerful alerts and insights helping our customers find more of their own customers and close more deals, all by easily transferring new or enriched lead data directly into Salesforce."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Aidentified

Aidentified is a leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, uniquely combining professional and household data to offer brands a 360º view of business prospects and the best path for engagement. With its proprietary algorithms – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into prospect behavior, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship intelligence mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, real estate, insurance, enterprise, non-profit, education and luxury, rely on Aidentified to connect with hyper-targeted, qualified prospects faster.



Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

