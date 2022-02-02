Clario Awarded Top Workplace Recognition by Energage

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a technology company that delivers the leading endpoint technology solutions for clinical trials, has been named a Top Workplace by Energage for the 2022 Top Workplaces USA national awards. The Top Workplace honor comes on the heels of Clario's Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer, Otis Johnson, being recognized as a Mogul 2021 Top DEI Leader.

Top Workplace winners are based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, an employee engagement technology company. The survey measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including values, innovation and leadership.

"It's an incredible honor for our employees to recognize Clario as a Top Workplace. It's a testament to their excitement and our collective commitment to Clario's purpose of transforming lives – both inside and outside our walls," says Otis Johnson, Ph.D., Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer at Clario. Johnson's leadership and recent recognition as a Mogul 2021 Top DEI Leader demonstrates how Clario fosters a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for its employees.

Clario's purpose is to transform lives by unlocking better clinical evidence through technology. Employees' connection with this purpose is a key reason they like working at Clario. Culture and leadership made Clario a standout organization for the Top Workplace honor. Employees reported that they feel listened to and supported, acknowledging managers' dedication to collaboration and team building.

"This award is rooted in employee feedback, so we are extremely proud and thankful to be recognized as a Top Workplace by our people," says Lynne Borthwick, Chief People Officer at Clario. "This is only the beginning for Clario. We strive to empower ownership and encourage our team to be courageously curious in their work. I'm excited to continue welcoming and investing in great talent who share our passion and purpose."

The Top Workplaces national awards celebrate companies that create a positive change in the world by working together and prioritizing a people-centered culture. Clario employees help create belonging by championing change and togetherness through employee resource groups. Advancement and mentorship programs, such as the Emerging Leaders Program, actively elevate women and people of color into leadership at Clario. Clario has committed to hiring 40 percent people of color across all levels in 2022 and accelerating pay equity across the organization.

"Our people make us who we are," says Joe Eazor, CEO at Clario. "Being recognized as a Top Workplace by our employees is a measure of how we uphold our core value of 'People First, Always.' We continue to put people first and invest in our employees through various opportunities, including career advancement, mentorship and employee resource groups."

