Ecosystems Announces Innovations for 2022, Grows Customer Value Management Community Following Record Breaking Financial Year 146% year-over-year ARR increase and 600-member community underscore growing need for customer value management

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecosystems, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader in collaborative customer value management, announces a financial record-breaking year in 2021 and highlights new innovation for 2022. As an enterprise cloud platform for B2B providers to quantify and communicate their unique value, Ecosystems is founded on the universal need for customers to appreciate business value before making an investment.

The announcement comes amid Gartner research findings emphasizing the importance of customer value management. According to the report "Use Value Management Platforms to Assess and Convey Value to Buyers and Customers," while line-of-business buyers must build business cases for technology purchases 92% of the time, sellers find it difficult to communicate the value of their services.

Ecosystems' 146% surge in ARR in 2021 included new agreements with $1B+ market leaders, including:

ServiceNow

Palo Alto Networks

Autodesk

Qualtrics

TIBCO Software

Ecosystems' 2021 growth was also driven by new agreements with pre-IPO and growing mid-cap organizations, including:

Sprinklr

SentinelOne

IronNet

AssetMark

Interos

DataRobot

Sift Science

IGEL

Over 35,000 marketers, sellers, customer success managers, and their customers leverage Ecosystems to constantly align on partnership value.

"It is clear that Ecosystems is a leader in collaborative customer value management as evidenced by their impressive financial results, new client wins, and their constantly-growing Customer Value Community," said Scott McLarnon, Senior Vice President at IDC Worldwide Custom Solutions.

"We consider it a privilege to have these world-class brands entrusting Ecosystems to be their enterprise platform for managing customer value. This is just the start, however. The true measure of our success will be the success of each of these companies and their ability to document tangible value back to their customers," said Chad Quinn, CEO and Co-Founder at Ecosystems.

In 2022 Ecosystems is investing in R&D at a record level, driving unparalleled innovation in areas such as:

A patent-pending algorithm that uses historic outcomes to intelligently recommend the focus of value conversations with new customers

The enhanced capture and visual representation of holistic value, combining experiential (e.g. Net Promoter Score, ease of doing business) with economic value

The ability for providers to embed the Ecosystems engine within their native SaaS offering for the seamless tracking of value realization

"I have never been more excited going into a new year," said Michael Plaskow, CTO and Co-Founder at Ecosystems. "Combining the partnerships we have built with these marquee organizations with our significant expansion in R&D investments—our path for growth and innovation has never been brighter."

About Ecosystems: Ecosystems is the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for collaborative customer value management. From sales to customer success, providers leverage Ecosystems to quantify and align with customers on the business value being delivered. Through AI-driven analytics and integrations like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Gainsight, and HubSpot, individual value conversations are transformed into a centralized cloud asset for improved decisions throughout the organization. Learn how leading companies such as Google Cloud, Palo Alto Networks, and ServiceNow use Ecosystems at https://ecosystems.us/ .

About the Customer Value Community (CVC): Ecosystems' CVC is the fastest growing community dedicated to collaborative customer value management, with over 600 members and 250+ companies represented. Learn more about joining the CVC here .

