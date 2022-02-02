eDreams ODIGEO sign strategic partnership agreement with British Airways and Iberia Europe's largest travel agent and two of the world's leading airlines announce their new NDC partnership

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO, Europe's largest online travel company, the second largest in terms of flights globally and one of the largest European e-commerce businesses, today announced that they have signed a New Distribution Capability (NDC) agreement with British Airways and Iberia, part of IAG, one of the world's leading airlines groups.

The strategic agreement involves all four of eDreams ODIGEO's leading travel agency brands (eDreams, Opodo, Travellink and GO Voyages) and IAG's airlines British Airways and Iberia. This will allow travellers, globally, to enjoy a modern air retailing experience for travel to 268 destinations.

The distribution agreement between eDreams ODIGEO and British Airways and Iberia will give travellers access to a more diverse offering when booking flights in the future. Through the NDC tech, travellers all over the world will benefit from increased flexibility, more competitive fares, and new methods of travel personalisation. The NDC agreement will streamline options for customers based on user preferences and deliver an improved customer experience.

Pablo Caspers, Chief Air Supply Officer at eDreams ODIGEO: "As one of the world's largest online travel companies, we are committed to continuously enhance our product offering to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction. We are delighted to be strengthening our partnership with one of the world's leading airline groups. As a result, our customers will now benefit from an even better booking and travel experience, together with more competitive flight options. We look forward to continuing to drive forward tech innovation for our joint customers."

Miguel Henales, Digital Business & Direct Sales Director at Iberia: "NDC is the most advanced distribution model, and this agreement with eDreams ODIGEO represents an excellent opportunity to strengthen our collaboration with travel agencies and, through this channel, to reach a greater number of customers with all Iberia products and all the advantages that NDC brings."

Katy Cardwell, Head of Distribution and Payments at British Airways: "Through this partnership even more customers will benefit from exclusive British Airways NDC content such as Additional Price Points and ancillaries. This collaboration demonstrates our continued focus and investment in delivering a robust and scalable British Airways API solution for both partners and customers."

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four leading online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 17 million customers per year across 45 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with over 660 airlines and has partnerships with 130. The brand offers the best deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, cruises, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

About Iberia:

Iberia is the main Spanish airline and the leading carrier on routes between Europe and Latin America. It flies to 140 destinations in 48 countries in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Middle East and Asia. Together with its subsidiary Iberia Express and its franchise partner Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum, it operates about 600 flights each day with a fleet of 144 aircraft. It offers easy and convenient connections at its hub in T4 in Madrid-Barajas airport. Since 2014 it ranked among the five most punctual airlines in the world according to FlightStats, while it was awarded its 4th Skytrax star in 2017. The airline is a member of the oneworld alliance that operates more than 14,000 daily flights to some 1,100 destinations in 180 countries. For more information, please visit http://grupo.iberia.es

About British Airways

British Airways is the UK's largest international airline offering more than 45 million customers a year quality, choice and convenience. Its principal place of business is London, with a significant presence at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports.

British Airways' main home at Heathrow is Terminal 5, regularly voted the world's best airport terminal in international passenger surveys.

Operating one of the most extensive international scheduled airline route networks together with its joint business agreement, codeshare and franchise partners, British Airways flies to more than 200 destinations in almost 80 countries on a fleet of around 300 aircraft. The airline is investing £6.5bn over the next five years in new aircraft, new cabins, new lounges, new food and new technology - including industry-leading WiFi.

British Airways is a founding member of the airline alliance oneworld, which serves some 1,000 destinations across the globe.

