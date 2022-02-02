IDEXX Laboratories Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

WESTBROOK, Maine, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Achieves 11% fourth quarter revenue growth as reported and 10.5% organic, driven by 13% CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth (reported and organic)
- Strong growth supported by record instrument placements, resulting in 14% year-over-year expansion of IDEXX's global premium instrument installed base
- Delivers full year EPS of $8.60, an increase of 28% on a reported basis and 29% on a comparable basis, supported by operating margin expansion of 330 basis points as reported and 220 basis points on a comparable basis
- Provides initial outlook for 2022 revenue of $3,500 million - $3,565 million, reflecting reported growth of 9% - 11% and organic growth of 10% - 12%
- Estimates 2022 EPS of $9.27 - $9.59, an increase of 8% - 11% as reported and 12% - 16% on a comparable basis, including an estimated $0.15 per share or ~2% EPS growth impact from higher projected international tax rates
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, today announced fourth quarter and full year results, as well as an update on U.S. companion animal diagnostic trends.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
The Company reports revenues of $801 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 11% compared to the prior year period on a reported basis and 10.5% on an organic basis. Fourth quarter results reflect 13% reported and organic revenue gains in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues, with high gains across U.S. and International regions. On a two-year average annual growth basis, CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue increased 18% as reported and 17% organically. Continued strong CAG growth momentum was also supported by record instrument placements, resulting in CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue growth of 18% reported and 21% organic, and continued expansion of the Company's cloud-based software capability, which drove veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue growth of 30% as reported and 13% organically.
Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $1.89 for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 6% as reported and an increase of 12% on a comparable basis. Prior year reported EPS results included a one-time positive impact of $0.25 per share related to the enactment of tax reform in Switzerland.
Revenue for the full year of $3,215 million increased 19% as reported and 16% on an organic basis, driven by 20% reported and 18% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue.
For the full year 2021, EPS of $8.60 increased 28% on a reported basis and 29% on a comparable basis. EPS results benefited from strong CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth, solid gross margin gains and operating expense leverage, resulting in 330 basis points of operating margin improvement on a reported basis, and 220 basis points on a comparable basis. EPS results also reflect $0.38 of tax benefits from share-based compensation.
The Company expects full year 2022 revenue growth of 9% - 11% on a reported basis and 10% - 12% revenue growth on an organic basis, supported by 10.5% - 12% reported growth, and 12% - 14% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues. The Company also expects EPS of $9.27 - $9.59, reflecting a targeted 50 - 100 basis points of comparable operating margin improvement, building on strong 2021 performance.
"IDEXX had a strong finish to an exceptional 2021, as busy veterinary customers responded positively to our highly differentiated diagnostic testing and information management platforms," said Jay Mazelsky, IDEXX's CEO. "We're pleased to see veterinarians look to IDEXX solutions to support their passion to improve patient care and to run their practices more efficiently at a time when they have never been busier. This has resulted in continued high CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth across our major regions and record levels of premium instrument placements, with solid gains across our major in-clinic platforms. As a Purpose-driven company focused on improving the health and well-being of pets, people and livestock, our outstanding results reflect the high levels of execution across the IDEXX organization through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are well-positioned to build on this momentum moving forward and to address the still significant untapped potential for companion animal healthcare globally."
Companion Animal Diagnostics Trends Update
Positive global trends in companion animal healthcare, including growth in demand for clinical services, continue to support strong growth for companion animal diagnostic products and services across regions. U.S. same-store clinical visit growth at veterinary practices was 2% in the fourth quarter, compared to strong prior year growth levels. On a two-year basis, U.S. same-store clinical visits increased 5.5% with solid gains across wellness and non-wellness categories. Average same-store revenue growth at U.S. veterinary practices was 8% in the fourth quarter, supported by 10% gains in clinical diagnostic revenues. We are monitoring the increase in Omicron cases globally, including impacts on factors like veterinary practice staffing levels, which may impact clinic level growth. Additional U.S. companion animal practice weekly key metrics are available in the Q4 2021 Earnings Snapshot accessible on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors.
Fourth Quarter Performance Highlights
Companion Animal Group
The Companion Animal Group generated 14% reported and 13% organic revenue growth for the fourth quarter. CAG Diagnostics organic recurring revenue growth of 13% reflects strength across IDEXX's major modalities globally, supported by continued growth in clinical service demand and expanded utilization of diagnostic products and services.
- IDEXX VetLab® consumables generated 14% reported and 15% organic revenue growth, supported by expansion of our global premium instrument installed base, high customer retention levels, increased testing utilization, and moderate net price gains.
- Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 12% reported and organic revenue growth, reflecting mid-to-high-teen growth in the U.S. and high single-digit gains Internationally compared to strong prior year growth levels. Overall reference lab gains continue to reflect high same-store volume growth with gains across testing categories, and moderate net price gains.
- Rapid assay products generated 10% reported and organic revenue growth, with continued worldwide growth in canine, feline, and specialty testing benefiting from strong overall demand trends, high customer retention levels, and moderate net price gains.
Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue growth increased 30% on a reported basis and 13% organically, supported by double-digit growth in subscription-based service revenues and strong growth in new veterinary software system placements. Reported growth includes benefits from the acquisition of ezyVet®, which closed in June 2021.
Water
Water achieved revenue growth of 12% on a reported basis and 13% on an organic basis, compared to 1% growth on a reported basis and modest organic growth in the prior year period. Revenue growth reflects continued strengthening of demand for compliance and non-compliance testing compared to prior year revenue levels, which were constrained by pandemic conditions.
Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")
LPD revenue declined 20% on a reported basis and 19% on an organic basis, as compared to 16% growth on a reported basis and 13% organically in the prior year period, which benefited from the ramping of African Swine Fever (ASF) testing programs in China in 2020. Revenue decline reflects comparisons to these high prior year levels and additional impacts in China related to changes in local ASF disease management approaches, lower pork prices and changes in government requirements related to livestock infectious disease testing programs. For the full year 2021, LPD revenue decreased 9% organically compared to 11% gains in 2020. These trends are anticipated to pressure LPD revenues in future quarters, particularly in the first half of 2022, and are factored into the overall 2022 revenue outlook.
Gross Profit and Operating Profit
Gross profits increased 12%, and gross margins of 57% increased 20 basis points compared to prior year results on a reported basis and 10 basis points on a constant currency basis. Gross margin results reflect the benefit from high recurring CAG Diagnostics revenue growth, moderate net price improvement, and higher software service margins, including positive impacts from an expanded software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription base. These benefits were offset by business mix impacts from high CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue growth and lower LPD and human OPTI COVID-19 PCR testing revenues.
Operating margin was 24.9% in the quarter, 80 basis points lower than the prior year period results on a reported basis and 70 basis points on a comparable basis. Operating expenses increased 15% on a reported and comparable basis. Operating expense growth in the fourth quarter reflects the advancement of commercial, innovation and project investments, the continued integration of ezyVet, and continued recovery in cost areas such as travel & entertainment and employee healthcare benefits.
2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook
The following table provides the company's initial estimates for annual key financial metrics in 2022:
Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages
Growth and Financial Performance Outlook
2022
Revenue
$3,500
-
$3,565
Reported growth
9%
-
11%
Organic growth
10%
-
12%
CAG Diagnostics Recurring Revenue Growth
Reported growth
10.5%
-
12%
Organic growth
12%
-
14%
Operating Margin
29.7%
-
30.2%
Reported operating margin expansion
70
-
120 bps
Comparable operating margin expansion
50
-
100 bps
EPS
$9.27
-
$9.59
Reported growth
8%
-
11%
Comparable growth
12%
-
16%
Other Key Metrics
Net interest expense
~ $28.5
Share-based compensation tax benefit
~ $10
Share-based compensation tax rate benefit
~ 1 %
Effective tax rate
21.5%
-
22%
Share-based compensation EPS impact
~ $0.12
Reduction in average shares outstanding
1%
-
1.5%
Operating Cash Flow
95% - 100% of net income
Free Cash Flow
75% - 80% of net income
Capital Expenditures
~ $180MM
The following table outlines estimates of foreign currency exchange rate impacts, net of foreign currency hedging transactions, and foreign currency exchange rate assumptions reflected in the above financial performance outlook for 2022.
Estimated Foreign Currency Exchange Rates and Impacts
2022
Revenue growth rate impact
~ (1.5)%
CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rate impact
~ (1.5)%
Operating margin growth impact
~ 20 bps
EPS impact
~ $(0.08)
EPS growth impact
~ (1.0)%
Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Assumptions
In U.S. dollars
euro
$1.12
British pound
$1.34
Canadian dollar
$0.78
Australian dollar
$0.71
Relative to the U.S. dollar
Japanese yen
¥117.00
Chinese renminbi
¥5.74
Brazilian real
R$6.47
Conference Call and Webcast Information
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results and management's outlook. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-771-4371 or 1-847-585-4405 and reference access code 50273826. Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern) on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.
About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful and effective practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs over 10,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This earnings release contains statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are included above under "Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results", "Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")", "2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook", and elsewhere and can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to the impact of certain trends in China; revenue growth and EPS outlooks; operating and free cash flow forecast; projected impact of foreign currency exchange rates; projected operating margins and expenses and capital expenditures; projected tax, tax rate and EPS benefits from share-based compensation arrangements; and projected international tax rate, effective tax rate, reduction of average shares outstanding and net interest expense. These statements are intended to provide management's expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release; are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this earnings release; and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the matters described under the headings "Business," "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the corresponding sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021, as well as those described from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions and certain impacts on our effective tax rates. These estimated currency changes impacted fourth quarter 2021 results as follows: decreased gross profit growth by 0.6%, increased gross margin growth by 10 basis points, decreased operating expense growth by 0.2%, decreased operating profit margin growth by 10 basis points, and decreased EPS growth by 1%. Estimated currency changes impacted full year 2021 results as follows: increased operating profit margin growth by 20 basis points, and increased EPS growth by 2%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and refer to the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this press release for estimated foreign currency exchange rate impacts on 2022 projections and estimates.
Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, certain business acquisitions, and divestitures. Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth provides useful information to investors by facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to the performance of our peers. Two-year average organic growth rates are provided to facilitate easier comparisons between periods impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with prior and future periods, calculated as the average of the growth rates over the two referenced periods. Organic revenue growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. See the constant currency note above for the impacts of estimated currency changes to fourth quarter and full year 2021, as well estimated full year 2022 organic revenue growth for the Company and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents revenues during the current year period, limited to the initial 12 months from the date of the acquisition, that are directly attributable to business acquisitions. Revenue from acquisitions is expected to have an immaterial impact on projected full year 2022 revenue growth and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth. For a reconciliation of fourth quarter 2020 LPD and Water organic revenue growth to revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP, see the supplementary analysis of results in the Company's earnings release dated February 2, 2021.
The reconciliation of the two-year average annual organic growth of CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue is as follows:
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rates for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021
12.7%
(0.6%)
0.3%
12.9%
CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rates for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020
22.9%
1.9%
0.1%
20.9%
2-year average annual growth rates
17.8%
0.7%
0.2%
16.9%
1 See Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
Comparable growth metrics - Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. Management believes that reporting comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) provides useful information to investors because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding key metrics used by management. Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain reported in accordance with GAAP.
The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year-over-Year
Twelve Months Ended
Year-over-Year
December 31,
December 31,
Change
December 31,
December 31,
Change
Dollar amounts in thousands
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross Profit (as reported)
$
456,421
$
409,502
11
%
$
1,889,432
$
1,571,040
20
%
Gross margin
57.0
%
56.8
%
20
bps
58.8
%
58.0
%
80
bps
Less: comparability adjustments
Change from currency
(2,494)
—
27,952
—
Comparable gross profit growth
$
458,915
$
409,502
12
%
$
1,861,480
$
1,571,040
18
%
Comparable gross margin and gross margin
56.9
%
56.8
%
10
bps
58.7
%
58.0
%
70
bps
Operating expenses (as reported)
$
257,230
$
224,407
15
%
$
957,404
$
876,516
9
%
Less: comparability adjustments
Ongoing litigation matter
—
—
—
27,500
Change from currency
(364)
—
10,152
—
Comparable operating expense growth
257,594
224,407
15
%
947,252
849,016
12
%
Income from operations (as reported)
$
199,191
$
185,095
8
%
$
932,028
$
694,524
34
%
Operating margin
24.9
%
25.7
%
(80)
bps
29.0
%
25.7
%
330
bps
Less: comparability adjustments
Ongoing litigation matter
—
—
—
(27,500)
Change from currency
(2,129)
—
17,801
—
Comparable operating profit growth
$
201,320
$
185,095
9
%
$
914,227
$
722,024
27
%
Comparable operating margin and operating
25.0
%
25.7
%
$ (70)
bps
28.8
%
26.7
%
220
bps
Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
Twelve Months Ended
Year-over-Year
Twelve Months Ended
Year-over-Year
December 31,
December 31,
Change
December 31,
December 31,
Change
Dollar amounts in thousands
2021
2020
2020
2019
Income from operations (as reported)
$
932,028
$
694,524
34
%
$
694,524
$
552,846
26
%
Operating margin
29.0
%
25.7
%
330
bps
25.7
%
23.0
%
270
bps
Less: comparability adjustments
Ongoing litigation matter
—
(27,500)
(27,500)
CEO transition
(13,400)
Change from currency
17,801
—
(7,907)
—
Comparable operating profit growth
$
914,227
$
722,024
27
%
$
729,121
$
566,246
29
%
Comparable operating margin and operating
28.8
%
26.7
%
220
bps
27.0
%
23.5
%
340
bps
Cumulative comparable operating margin gain
560
bps
Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
Projected 2022 comparable operating margin expansion outlined in the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects the projected full year 2022 reported operating margin adjusted for estimated positive year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of approximately 20 basis points.
These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain (including projected 2022 operating margin expansion) to comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain, comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain for the Company.
Comparable EPS growth - Comparable EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percentage change in earnings per share (diluted) ("EPS") for a measurement period, as compared to the prior base period, net of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior base period and excluding the tax benefits of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09, Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Management believes comparable EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management. Comparable EPS growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, EPS growth reported in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts.
The reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year-over-Year
Twelve Months Ended
Year-over-Year
December 31,
December 31,
Growth
December 31,
December 31,
Growth
2021
2020
2021
2020
Earnings per share (diluted)
$
1.89
$
2.01
(6)
%
$
8.60
$
6.71
28
%
Less: comparability adjustments
Share-based compensation activity
0.08
0.13
0.38
0.45
Ongoing litigation matter
—
—
—
(0.24)
Swiss tax reform impact
—
0.25
—
0.25
Change from currency
(0.02)
—
0.16
—
Comparable EPS growth
1.83
1.63
12
%
8.06
6.25
29
%
Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
Projected 2022 comparable EPS growth outlined in the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects the following adjustments: (i) full year 2021 reported EPS adjusted for positive share-based compensation activity of $0.38 for full year 2021; and (ii) projected full year 2022 reported EPS adjusted for estimated positive share-based compensation activity of $0.12 and estimated negative year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of $0.08.
These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth (including projected 2022 reported EPS growth) to comparable EPS growth for the Company.
Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, net cash provided by operating activities. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. To estimate projected 2022 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $180 million.
Normalized free cash flow - Normalized free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment excluding major project investments. Management believes that normalized free cash flow is a useful measure because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring and non-recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business, excluding major project investments. Normalized free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, net cash provided by operating activities. To estimate projected 2022 normalized free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $130 million, which excludes $50 million related to a new warehouse and manufacturing site expansion aligned to support our accelerated growth.
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-recurring transaction expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, share-based compensation expense, and certain other non-cash losses and charges. Management believes that reporting Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt and net debt in the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratios provides supplemental analysis to help investors further evaluate the Company's business performance and available borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratios are calculated, see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments ("ROIC") - After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments, is a non-GAAP financial measure. After-tax return on invested capital, excluding cash and investments, represents our after-tax income from operations, divided by our average invested capital, excluding cash and investments, using beginning and ending balance sheet values. Management believes that reporting ROIC provides useful information to investors for evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our use of capital. See the supplementary table below for reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
Notes and Definitions
CEO transition charges - Effective November 1, 2019, Jonathan W. Ayers, our former Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, stepped down as Chairman of our Board, ceased to be an employee of the Company and transitioned to the role of external Senior Advisor to the Company. Mr. Ayers continues to serve as a member of our Board. Pursuant to a mutual separation agreement between the Company and Mr. Ayers, we recognized a charge to operating income of approximately $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing the cost of severance payments and an acceleration of the cost of his equity awards, which was offset by a reduction to our provision for income taxes of approximately $1.2 million, resulting in a total charge to net income of approximately $12.2 million, net of tax impacts.
Ongoing litigation matter - The Company established an accrual of $27.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 related to an ongoing matter involving an alleged breach of contract for underpayment of royalty payments made from 2004 through 2017 under an expired patent license agreement. The accrual amount represents the amount of a possible loss that we have determined to be probable and estimable, and the actual cost of resolving this matter may be higher or lower than the amount accrued.
Swiss tax reform impact - A one-time positive income tax impact related to the enactment of tax reform in Switzerland reflected in the fourth quarter of 2020, when the Company recorded an approximately $22 million deferred tax asset related to transitional benefits.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Revenue
$801,090
$720,938
$3,215,360
$2,706,655
Expenses and Income:
Cost of revenue
344,669
311,436
1,325,928
1,135,615
Gross profit
456,421
409,502
1,889,432
1,571,040
Sales and marketing
128,458
115,909
486,735
434,435
General and administrative
83,466
69,721
309,660
300,832
Research and development
45,306
38,777
161,009
141,249
Income from operations
199,191
185,095
932,028
694,524
Interest expense, net
(7,308)
(7,659)
(29,374)
(32,539)
Income before provision for income taxes
191,883
177,436
902,654
661,985
Provision for income taxes
29,112
2,478
157,810
79,854
Net Income:
Net income
162,771
174,958
744,844
582,131
Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary's earnings
—
168
(1)
355
Net income attributable to stockholders
$162,771
$174,790
$744,845
$581,776
Earnings per share: Basic
$1.92
$2.04
$8.74
$6.82
Earnings per share: Diluted
$1.89
$2.01
$8.60
$6.71
Shares outstanding: Basic
84,828
85,490
85,200
85,342
Shares outstanding: Diluted
86,142
86,904
86,572
86,722
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Operating Information (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Ratios
Gross profit
57.0%
56.8%
58.8%
58.0%
(as a percentage of revenue):
Sales, marketing, general and administrative
26.5%
25.7%
24.8%
27.2%
Research and development expense
5.7%
5.4%
5.0%
5.2%
Income from operations1
24.9%
25.7%
29.0%
25.7%
1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Percent of
December 31,
Percent of
2021
Revenue
2020
Revenue
Revenue:
CAG
$719,103
$629,652
Water
37,131
33,088
LPD
33,967
42,476
Other
10,889
15,722
Total
$801,090
$720,938
Gross Profit:
CAG
$406,273
56.5 %
$351,079
55.8 %
Water
25,038
67.4 %
22,889
69.2 %
LPD
18,309
53.9 %
25,283
59.5 %
Other
6,801
62.5 %
10,251
65.2 %
Total
$456,421
57.0 %
$409,502
56.8 %
Income from Operations:
CAG
$174,130
24.2 %
$148,825
23.6 %
Water
15,845
42.7 %
15,484
46.8 %
LPD
4,360
12.8 %
11,591
27.3 %
Other
4,856
44.6 %
9,195
58.5 %
Total
$199,191
24.9 %
$185,095
25.7 %
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Percent of
December 31,
Percent of
2021
Revenue
2020
Revenue
Revenue:
CAG
$2,889,960
$2,385,765
Water
146,505
128,625
LPD
135,887
145,845
Other
43,008
46,420
Total
$3,215,360
$2,706,655
Gross Profit:
CAG
$1,683,804
58.3 %
$1,363,186
57.1 %
Water
100,944
68.9 %
90,380
70.3 %
LPD
81,564
60.0 %
89,202
61.2 %
Other
23,120
53.8 %
28,272
60.9 %
Total
$1,889,432
58.8 %
$1,571,040
58.0 %
Income from Operations:
CAG
$824,022
28.5 %
$574,887
24.1 %
Water
65,444
44.7 %
58,867
45.8 %
LPD
28,636
21.1 %
40,008
27.4 %
Other
13,926
32.4 %
20,762
44.7 %
Total
$932,028
29.0 %
$694,524
25.7 %
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
December 31,
December 31,
Dollar
Revenue
Change from
Change from
Revenue
Net Revenue
2021
2020
Change
Growth1
Currency
Acquisitions
Growth1
CAG
$719,103
$629,652
$89,451
14.2%
(0.7%)
1.5%
13.4%
United States
466,322
405,362
60,960
15.0%
—
2.0%
13.0%
International
252,781
224,290
28,491
12.7%
(2.0%)
0.6%
14.0%
Water
$37,131
$33,088
$4,043
12.2%
(0.5%)
—
12.7%
United States
17,123
14,573
2,550
17.5%
—
—
17.5%
International
20,008
18,515
1,493
8.1%
(0.8%)
—
8.9%
LPD
$33,967
$42,476
($8,509)
(20.0%)
(1.2%)
—
(18.9%)
United States
4,185
3,730
455
12.2%
—
—
12.2%
International
29,782
38,746
(8,964)
(23.1%)
(1.2%)
—
(21.9%)
Other
$10,889
$15,722
($4,833)
(30.7%)
(0.7%)
—
(30.1%)
Total Company
$801,090
$720,938
$80,152
11.1%
(0.7%)
1.3%
10.5%
United States
493,464
433,607
59,857
13.8%
—
1.9%
11.9%
International
307,626
287,331
20,295
7.1%
(1.8%)
0.5%
8.4%
Three Months Ended
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
December 31,
December 31,
Dollar
Revenue
Change from
Change from
Revenue
Net CAG Revenue
2021
2020
Change
Growth1
Currency
Acquisitions
Growth1
CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:
$617,624
$548,244
$69,380
12.7%
(0.6%)
0.3%
12.9%
IDEXX VetLab consumables
251,623
220,997
30,626
13.9%
(0.7%)
—
14.6%
Rapid assay products
66,380
60,337
6,043
10.0%
(0.4%)
—
10.4%
Reference laboratory diagnostic
271,899
242,968
28,931
11.9%
(0.5%)
0.8%
11.6%
CAG Diagnostics services and
27,722
23,942
3,780
15.8%
(1.1%)
—
16.9%
CAG Diagnostics capital –
43,495
36,910
6,585
17.8%
(2.8%)
—
20.6%
Veterinary software, services and
57,984
44,498
13,486
30.3%
0.1%
17.4%
12.8%
Net CAG revenue
$719,103
$629,652
$89,451
14.2%
(0.7%)
1.5%
13.4%
1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
December 31,
December 31,
Dollar
Revenue
Change from
Change from
Revenue
Net Revenue
2021
2020
Change
Growth1
Currency
Acquisitions
Growth1
CAG
$2,889,960
$2,385,765
$504,195
21.1%
1.5%
0.9%
18.7%
United States
1,881,887
1,593,855
288,032
18.1%
—
1.2%
16.9%
International
1,008,073
791,910
216,163
27.3%
4.8%
0.4%
22.1%
Water
$146,505
$128,625
$17,880
13.9%
2.2%
—
11.7%
United States
70,654
62,083
8,571
13.8%
—
—
13.8%
International
75,851
66,542
9,309
14.0%
4.2%
—
9.8%
LPD
$135,887
$145,845
($9,958)
(6.8%)
2.3%
—
(9.2%)
United States
15,626
14,533
1,093
7.5%
—
—
7.5%
International
120,261
131,312
(11,051)
(8.4%)
2.5%
—
(11.0%)
Other
$43,008
$46,420
($3,412)
(7.4%)
0.9%
—
(8.2%)
Total Company
$3,215,360
$2,706,655
$508,705
18.8%
1.6%
0.8%
16.4%
United States
1,995,683
1,691,224
304,459
18.0%
—
1.1%
16.9%
International
1,219,677
1,015,431
204,246
20.1%
4.3%
0.3%
15.5%
Twelve Months Ended
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
December 31,
December 31,
Dollar
Revenue
Change from
Change from
Revenue
Net CAG Revenue
2021
2020
Change
Growth1
Currency
Acquisitions
Growth1
CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:
$2,534,562
$2,113,839
$420,723
19.9%
1.6%
0.2%
18.1%
IDEXX VetLab consumables
1,006,781
824,376
182,405
22.1%
2.1%
—
20.0%
Rapid assay products
296,852
253,018
43,834
17.3%
0.7%
—
16.6%
Reference laboratory diagnostic
1,123,656
946,268
177,388
18.7%
1.4%
0.5%
16.8%
CAG Diagnostics services and
107,273
90,177
17,096
19.0%
1.8%
—
17.1%
CAG Diagnostics capital –
149,140
108,950
40,190
36.9%
1.2%
—
35.7%
Veterinary software, services and
206,258
162,976
43,282
26.6%
0.7%
10.5%
15.4%
Net CAG revenue
$2,889,960
$2,385,765
$504,195
21.1%
1.5%
0.9%
18.7%
1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$144,454
$383,928
Accounts receivable, net
368,348
331,429
Inventories
269,030
209,873
Other current assets
173,823
137,508
Total current assets
955,655
1,062,738
Property and equipment, net
587,667
555,167
Other long-term assets, net
893,881
676,656
Total assets
$2,437,203
$2,294,561
Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity:
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$116,140
$74,558
Accrued liabilities
458,909
415,648
Line of credit
73,500
—
Current portion of long-term debt
74,996
49,988
Deferred revenue
40,034
42,567
Total current liabilities
763,579
582,761
Long-term debt, net of current portion
775,205
858,492
Other long-term liabilities, net
208,427
220,513
Total long-term liabilities
983,632
1,079,005
Total stockholders' equity
689,992
632,088
Noncontrolling interest
—
707
Total stockholders' equity
689,992
632,795
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$2,437,203
$2,294,561
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Select Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Selected Balance Sheet Information:
Days sales
42.4
42.7
42.2
41.8
42.2
Inventory turns2
2.0
1.9
2.1
2.0
2.1
1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by revenue for that quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days.
2Inventory turns represent inventory-related cost of product revenue for the twelve months preceding each quarter-end divided by the average inventory balances at the beginning and end of each quarter.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Operating:
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$744,844
$582,131
Non-cash charges
148,225
97,693
Changes in assets and liabilities
(137,523)
(31,761)
Net cash provided by operating activities
755,546
648,063
Investing:
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(119,549)
(106,958)
Acquisitions of intangible assets and equity investments
—
(918)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(173,418)
(1,500)
Net cash (used) provided by investing activities
(292,967)
(109,376)
Financing:
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repayments on revolving credit facilities, net
73,500
(289,625)
Issuance of senior debt
—
200,000
Payments of senior debt
(50,000)
—
Debt issuance costs
(2,650)
(5,025)
Purchase of minority interest
(990)
—
Payment of acquisition-related contingent considerations
(1,500)
(1,676)
Repurchases of common stock
(746,777)
(182,815)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchase plans
46,565
51,328
Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding payments on restricted stock
(15,562)
(20,603)
Net cash used by financing activities
(697,414)
(248,416)
Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash
(4,639)
3,331
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(239,474)
293,602
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
383,928
90,326
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$144,454
$383,928
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Free Cash Flow
Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Free Cash Flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$755,546
$648,063
Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment
(119,549)
(106,958)
Free cash flow1
$635,997
$541,105
1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments ("ROIC")
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
Numerator (amounts in thousands)
For the Year Ended
Income from operations (as reported)
$932,028
After-tax income from operations1
$769,083
Denominator (dollar amounts in thousands)
As of
As of
Total shareholders' equity
$689,992
$632,088
Noncontrolling interest
—
707
Line of credit
73,500
—
Long-term debt, current portion
74,996
49,988
Long-term debt, net of current portion
775,205
858,492
Deferred income tax assets
(24,784)
(31,549)
Deferred income tax liabilities
8,935
11,707
Total invested capital
$1,597,844
$1,521,433
Less cash and cash equivalents
144,454
383,928
Total invested capital, excluding cash and investments
$1,453,390
$1,137,505
Average invested capital, excluding cash and investments2
$1,295,448
After-tax return on invested capital, excluding cash and investments
59 %
1 After-tax income from operations represents income from operations reduced by our reported effective tax rate.
2 Average invested capital, excluding cash and investments, represents the average of the amount of total invested capital, excluding cash and investments.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Common Stock Repurchases
Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Shares repurchased in the open market
391
—
1,283
721
Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding
—
27
29
58
Total shares repurchased
391
27
1,312
779
Cost of shares repurchased in the open market
$244,608
$—
$755,545
$179,623
Cost of shares for employee surrenders
61
11,574
15,562
20,603
Total cost of shares
$244,669
$11,574
$771,107
$200,226
Average cost per share – open market repurchases
$626.25
$—
$588.58
$249.20
Average cost per share – employee surrenders
$600.02
$426.73
$548.08
$354.98
Average cost per share – total
$626.25
$426.73
$587.70
$257.08
Contact: John Ravis, Investor Relations, 1-207-556-8155
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.