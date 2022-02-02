LendingClub Named a Winner of the USA Top Workplaces 2022 Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, has been awarded a USA Top Workplaces 2022 honor. The list is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.

"We're thrilled to be named a national Top Workplace," said Tina Wilson, Chief People Officer at LendingClub. "The world and LendingClub have gone through a significant transformation over the past two years. We have held steadfast to our mission of helping our members meet their financial goals by becoming the country's leading digital marketplace bank all while navigating a pandemic. Our values-driven employees are our greatest asset and make LendingClub a great place to work every day."

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Winning organizations were selected out of more than 1,000 participants. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S. helping Americans reach their financial health goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit: www.lendingclub.com.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $70 billion in loans, our artificial intelligence-driven credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 3.9 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

