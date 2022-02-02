Lou Lanni announces campaign for U.S. Congress representing the 5th district of Pennsylvania

FOLCROFT, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lou Lanni announced his campaign to serve in the United States Congress representing the 5th District of Pennsylvania. Mr. Lanni has a track record of leadership in the local community and the experience to deliver for residents. His vision for the district is simple - to provide additional resources to support schools, businesses and to bring a fresh perspective from Congress back to the 5th district. He is the best person running for this seat and is prepared to bring change through actions.

We simply need new leadership in the 5th district.

This district deserves a representative that takes the time to understand the issues and is embedded in the community, someone who is willing to listen to constituent concerns and has the talent to find solutions to complex problems. We need common-sense programs, more funding for community safety and educational programs, among other issues. Frankly, we need someone who takes the job as a United States Representative seriously.

The primary election is May 17, 2022.

"This campaign is about moving our community in a better direction. I look forward to continuing to speak with many residents, business owners, and community leaders about the legislative priorities of the future and I'll focus on moving our district forward with jobs, more opportunities, and much-needed resources that we are simply not getting from our current Representative." – Lou Lanni, Candidate for U.S. Congress

The 5th District of Pennsylvania has a population of approximately 700,000 individuals. It encompasses all of Delaware County, parts of Chester County & Montgomery County, and southern Philadelphia.

About Lou Lanni For Congress

This campaign is about priorities. The lives of individuals and families in the 5th district will set the agenda for the next two years of leadership from Lou Lanni. It is time to move in a new direction. All of us have been ignored for far too long. To learn more about Lou, please visit our website at www.vote4lanni.com

Media Contact:

info@vote4lannie.com

